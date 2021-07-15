July 15, 2021

  • 70°
Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - Candidates for Spencer mayor and alderman wait Tuesday for the start of a forum at the Spencer Woman’s Club.

Spencer sets public hearing to discuss staggered, four-year terms for town board members

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:05 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

SPENCER — The town wants to hear from voters about revising the terms for its Board of Aldermen.

The board is considering modifying the length of terms from the 2023 election onward from two years to four and staggering them. The three highest vote-getters and the mayor would be elected to four-year terms in 2023, with the remaining three seats on the board serving two-year terms for that cycle. Winners of election from the year 2025 onward would have a four-year term.

The board has scheduled a public hearing on the issue for Aug. 5 with the intention of putting the issue up for a referendum in November rather than approving it via board vote.

The change aims to put the town in line with the way other elections award terms. Currently, members serve two-year terms, with all seats on the ballot at the same time. The last board elections in 2019 resulted in Sharon Hovis as the only returning board member from the previous body. A concern from the board is completely changing the town’s leadership every two years could create problems with consistency in the future.

The change would not affect the current terms of any board members or their terms if reelected this year.

The board discussed considering a change last month with town attorney Jay Dees, who gave the board an outline of what they could do, noting staggering is a common practice. The board came to a consensus that the decision should be voted on via referendum rather than approved internally.

During Monday’s regular meeting, Mayor Jonathan Williams said he’s received feedback from residents that they’re interested in the change.

In other news from the meeting:

• The board agreed to accepted more than $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds. Town Manager Peter Franzese said towns have been told to agree to receive the funds and wait for further guidance from the state on how the funding can be spent. The funding is part of billions in federal COVID-19 relief set aside for municipalities as part of the rescue plan.

• The town approved a change order to the municipal complex project at Park Plaza. The order includes additional corrective work to the roof and curbing for about $22,000 in additional funding. The project now has about $52,000 left in its contingency fund for the project.

• The town is close to completing its new website and is in the process of securing old domain redirects so traffic will pass through the new spencernc.gov address. The address currently shows a “coming soon” page.

Print Article

Comments

News

Detective for a day: Campers learn real-world forensic techniques at Crime Scene Camp

Education

Faith Academy awarded $600,000 grant, will buy materials for students

Local

Spencer sets public hearing to discuss staggered, four-year terms for town board members

Business

Downtown shops welcome customers during first day of annual Krazy Klearance sale

Education

Back in the classroom: Teacher of the year takes unusual journey

Education

Link, Glover and McCombs scholarships presented by Bethel Lutheran

Education

Breaking barriers: Jump into NASCAR working out nicely for Brehanna Daniels

Legion baseball

Legion softball: Comeback for Rowan County

Elections

Allen campaigns on experience in bid for sheriff

Local

Little League softball: Rowan 8U wins state

Local

Golf: Lyerly shoots 68 in U.S. Amateur qualifying

Nation/World

Dispiriting setback: COVID deaths, cases rise again globally

Nation/World

US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year

News

NC GOP would ban K-12 promotion of views about race

News

NC House committee OKs police reforms after body cam alteration removed

News

Bill to retire coal-fired plants gets initial NC House OK

News

Family files $30M suit over deputies’ shooting of Black man

Elections

Eight new additions make 45 candidates for county’s November municipal elections

Crime

Blotter: Inmate charged with malicious conduct after Rowan Detention Center fight

Crime

One hospitalized, another jailed after shooting on West 15th Street

Local

Nonprofit announces $250,000 fundraising effort for park on Rowan side of Wil-Cox Bridge

Local

Salisbury Planning Board approves 230-home development on Rowan Mill Road near Grants Creek

East Spencer

East Spencer one of several communities targeted for an employment opportunity site

Landis

Landis moving forward with sewer system improvements at South Upright Street lift station