MaxLife Industries to create 55 new jobs with expansion in Rowan County

SALISBURY — MaxLife Industries on Thursday announced it will create 55 new jobs while expanding its existing footprint in Rowan County.

MaxLife, a producer of building enclosure products, is leasing a 46,000 square foot warehouse space that will serve as the company’s second manufacturing facility plant and customer service headquarters.

“We want to congratulate MaxLife on its continued growth and expansion here in Salisbury,” Rowan EDC President Rod Crider said in a news release. “We appreciate their commitment to making a positive impact in Rowan County and are grateful for the new jobs that will be created through this expansion.”

With the expansion, located at 1335 Litton Drive in Salisbury, MaxLife is looking to fill several dozen positions with local workers at its two plants.

“We’re looking to immediately hire up to 55 workers in our production, packaging, customer service, and other departments,” Plant Manager Randy Hoffner said in a news release. “We offer competitive pay, good benefits, and bonus opportunities for workers on first and third shifts. The only thing that’s holding us back from adding a second shift is a lack of workers; we need more local people.”

The average pay range for the positions will be between $14 – $18 per hour.

MaxLife’s expansion comes a decade after the company was created in Rowan County.

“MaxLife was founded in Salisbury, most of our staff live in Rowan County, and we work with dozens of local businesses as suppliers and partners,” MaxLife General Manager Jarrett B. Davis said in a news release. “We’re proud to call Salisbury and Rowan County home and will continue to invest in our local community and workforce as our business continues to grow.”

MaxLife Industries is a subsidiary of Salisbury-based Taylor Clay Products, the nation’s largest privately-owned custom brick manufacturing business.

The company’s primary product line is ArmorWall Fire-Rated Structural Insulated Sheathing, an exterior sheathing product that MaxLife said enables its customers to “construct buildings faster and stronger.” Among the company’s customers are designers, general contractors, building enclosure installers, and other service providers that construct innovative new buildings and perform retrofits on existing buildings.

People interested in a position at MaxLife can apply on the company’s website at www.MaxLifeIndustries.com/Careers or in-person at 4995 S. Main St. in Salisbury.