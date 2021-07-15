July 16, 2021

  • 73°
Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - A man who was shot drove to the Salisbury Police Department for help Thursday. Blood stains the shoe that's on the ground. There's a bullet hole in the rear passenger door and a flat tire.

19-year-old man drives to Salisbury Police Department for help after being shot

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:58 pm Thursday, July 15, 2021

SALISBURY — A man was shot around 11:50 a.m. Thursday and transported to an area hospital after driving to the Salisbury Police Department for help.

Police say 19-year-old Salisbury resident Sincere J. Houston drove about one-third of a mile from the 700 block of North Lee Street to the police department, which is at the intersection of North Lee and West Liberty streets.

Houston ran into the lobby of the department and received first aid from officers until Salisbury Fire and Rowan County EMS arrived. He was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

In the 700 block of North Lee Street, police surveyed the area for shell casings.

In front of the police department, a silver Kia SUV was in the middle of North Lee Street with its driver’s door open and a flat front tire. One white shoe was on the floorboard of the driver’s side. Another bloodied, white shoe was next to the car in the roadway.

Dried blood stains also could be seen on the stairs leading into the Salisbury Police Department. A handgun could be seen in the center console.

Call the police department at 704-638-5333 or 704-638-5262 or email investigations@salisburync.gov if you have any information about this incident.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

China Grove

Tractor parade, cakewalk bring people together in China Grove during weeklong celebration of Farmers Day

Coronavirus

Pineville woman gets $1 million in vaccine lottery

Landis

ElectriCities, Treasurer Folwell anticipate better rates for Landis customers with passage of reinvestment bill

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Local golf: Lyerly, Childress qualify for big events

College

NCAA chief open to decentralizing national governing body

Coronavirus

Surgeon general works to end COVID misinformation

Local

Navy seaman killed during attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II to be buried in Salisbury

Nation/World

Family sues airline after aborted landing

Nation/World

Biden bids Merkel farewell in German chancellor’s last visit to White House

China Grove

China Grove man killed in single-vehicle crash

BREAKING NEWS

19-year-old man drives to Salisbury Police Department for help after being shot

Business

MaxLife Industries to create 55 new jobs with expansion in Rowan County

News

Detective for a day: Campers learn real-world forensic techniques at Crime Scene Camp

Education

Faith Academy awarded $600,000 grant, will buy materials for students

Local

Spencer sets public hearing to discuss staggered, four-year terms for town board members

Business

Downtown shops welcome customers during first day of annual Krazy Klearance sale

Education

Back in the classroom: Teacher of the year takes unusual journey

Education

Link, Glover and McCombs scholarships presented by Bethel Lutheran

Education

Breaking barriers: Jump into NASCAR working out nicely for Brehanna Daniels

Legion baseball

Legion softball: Comeback for Rowan County

Elections

Allen campaigns on experience in bid for sheriff

Local

Little League softball: Rowan 8U wins state

Local

Golf: Lyerly shoots 68 in U.S. Amateur qualifying