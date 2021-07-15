July 15, 2021

David Hincemon scholarship coordinator, Jonathan Spry, Anna Lingle, Samantha Frady, Caroline Monroe and Dylan Myers.  Not pictured are Dominick Crowell, Faith Morris, Kandis Hunt and Kegan Crowell.

Link, Glover and McCombs scholarships presented by Bethel Lutheran

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

The Brent Link, Francis and Elizabeth Glover, and Charles McCombs scholarships were presented by Bethel Lutheran Church on June 27.

This marks the 36th consecutive year the scholarships have been given and during that time 47 individuals have received more than 150 awards.

This year’s recipients are Jonathan Spry, Anna Lingle, Samantha Frady, Caroline Monroe, Dylan Myers, Dominick Crowell, Faith Morris, Kandis Hunt and Kegan Crowell.

