Letters: 48 million votes were not counted

All the votes were not counted!

There were approximately 48 million voters. No one even asks how they would have voted if they were alive to vote today.

Their lives were cut short before they were born. These 48 million aborted babies would have been between 18 and 47 years old now if they had a chance to be born. No, our low-down, rotten country voted to kill unborn children. I know it wouldn’t be a priority for them in the past 47 years, but wouldn’t they like to see someone who would stand up for their God-fearing rights to live?

Can you folks out there, living in this terrible, sinful land of ours, know what they would love to say to us every day if they were born? These four to six words I get the blessing of hearing every single day of my life. What an honor it is to hear these words every day. Just thinking about those words from my own grandson and if I never got a chance to hear them makes me cry.

I’ve been keeping him during the day since he was 3 months old, and now he is 6 years old. I get to take him to kindergarten and pick him up after school. I was about to write what these forgotten children would love to tell us today. Then, my grandson opened my car door and saw tears flowing down my cheeks and asked, “What’s wrong paw paw?”

All of the 48 million children would love to say to you today, “Mommy, I love you” or “Daddy, I love you so much.”

How in this God-fearing country of ours do we even allow this sin against our maker and even think about murdering 48 million babies to ever come to a vote? I know most of their families have already forgotten about them.

At least there is one man in heaven who will never forget about them. I assure you he tells them every day how much he loves them.

The end is near. So, they will be able to return to their family. Their family might not be here waiting for them, but God and lots of his Christian family will be waiting. And I will be there, too, so help me God.

Yes, God cries for them every day, and folks the time is nearer than you think. Luke 21 is upon us now. I just won’t have the space to explain Luke 21 and how our U.S.A. fits in these scriptures. We did have a chance to fix this terrible sin against God, but 52 percent of this country went the wrong way.

— Presley Sanders

Salisbury