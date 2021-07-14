WWII veterans honored at Lady Legion softball game
World War II veterans Glenn Hoffner, 96, and Jim Deal, 98, were among those honored Tuesday night at the Rowan Lady Legion softball game. They joined Legion Post Commander Bob Bost in throwing out the first pitch of the game. See story on the softball team’s efforts in Thursday’s print edition of the Post.
