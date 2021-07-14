July 14, 2021

  • 79°

WWII veterans honored at Lady Legion softball game

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

World War II veterans Glenn Hoffner, 96, and Jim Deal, 98, were among those honored Tuesday night at the Rowan Lady Legion softball game. They joined Legion Post Commander Bob Bost in throwing out the first pitch of the game. See story on the softball team’s efforts in Thursday’s print edition of the Post.

