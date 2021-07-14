July 14, 2021

  • 79°

Kathryn Jean Lopez: Priest’s arrest part of larger problem

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

As I write, a Franciscan priest I know is in a courtroom in Ohio. Father Fidelis Moscinski was charged with criminal trespass for walking into an abortion facility in Cuyahoga Falls.

It’s called a Red Rose Rescue: He goes inside, offers women roses, and when asked to leave, says he’s happy to — once the doctor performing abortions does. In other words, once the abortions stop. So the police wind up getting involved.

The pain of abortion can be a miserable cross to bear, not just for a woman but for all in her life. Death creates distance, especially when it’s a death that we pretend isn’t really death. We know better. We can see.

Former NFL player Benjamin Watson and his wife, Kirsten, are executive producers of a recent documentary called “Divided Hearts of America.” In it, they try to find out how we got to this place. The Watsons got more involved in pro-life advocacy after the experience of having their first child — and seeing that developing baby in ultrasounds.

It’s hard not to see a child as a gift, especially when the child is the fruit of love. That’s part of our problem: We don’t seem to know what love is anymore. I fear that so many have no idea what love really is — especially the young.

Love involves not mere pleasure, but reverence and sacrifice. Love draws you out of yourself to care for another.

When the #MeToo movement came around, what an opportunity it could have been — could still be — to appreciate the cruel extent of sexual abuse in our country. Human beings suffer, and if we were open and honest about that, we might have a shot at understanding one another.

That’s what the Watsons do in the documentary: Listen. Ask questions. And not antagonistic ones, like the one I recently got from a man in my neighborhood: “You want God to strike down all the LGBT people?” My goodness, no. I can’t speak for everyone who stands outside an abortion clinic praying or offering counsel, but all I want to do is offer hope for someone looking for a sign. Sometimes that’s all the person wants. Sometimes she feels like the abortion is expected; sometimes she just needs someone to listen.

We need to love one another better. Our politics will never get better until we do. We look for political solutions for problems of the human heart, and that’s just never going to work. That’s why we’re so divided. That’s why there is such anger and violence. We don’t value life and love like we ought. We don’t see precious human life in one another, and we certainly can’t bring ourselves to love those who disagree with us.

These outbursts we see, which become tyrannical ideologies clung to with religious fervor, are really cries for help from a country that can do better. And it starts in recognizing our universal humanity — yes, even the unborn, and the scared mother who deserves better than walking into an abortion clinic, or receiving pills by mail to end her pregnancy. We’re never going to have any kind of healing in our land until we talk with one another differently about abortion.

When Father Fidelis walks into a clinic with roses, he’s trying to help us see.

Contact Kathryn Jean Lopez at klopez@nationalreview.com.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

One hospitalized, another jailed after shooting on West 15th Street

Local

Nonprofit announces $250,000 fundraising effort for park on Rowan side of Wil-Cox Bridge

Local

Salisbury Planning Board approves 230-home development on Rowan Mill Road near Grants Creek

East Spencer

East Spencer one of several communities targeted for an employment opportunity site

Landis

Landis moving forward with sewer system improvements at South Upright Street lift station

Business

Red Bull, Rauch announce $740 million investment in Cabarrus County with beverage production hub

Legion baseball

WWII veterans honored at Lady Legion softball game

High School

High school baseball: Honeycutt drafted by Giants

Nation/World

Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion budget agreement

Nation/World

US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over three weeks

Landis

Landis officials launching committee with citizens to begin work on passive park project

Education

RSS names new principals at Knollwood, Landis, North Rowan Middle, Summit Virtual Academy

Crime

Blotter: Man shot at Colonial Village Apartments

Crime

19-year-old man jailed for tying up woman with duct tape, pointing rifle at her

Local

South Carolina man killed after becoming stuck upside down while skydiving at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

Education

RSS school board makes masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

News

The Wright stuff: Pilot Larry Macon receives FAA’s highest award

Education

RSS sets aside $585,000 for teacher signing, retention bonuses

College

College baseball: Love picked in the third round by Cardinals

China Grove

Political Notebook: 37 local candidates now running in county’s November municipal elections

Education

With grant funding, Bread Riot gives local producers the push they need

Nation/World

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Skydiving incident results in death at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

Local

Highway Patrol: Three killed in collision on US 601 when car passes improperly