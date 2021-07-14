July 14, 2021

  • 81°
Salisbury's Vance Honeycutt earned the Mark Norris Memorial Award as the Rowan County Player of the Year for baseball. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

High school baseball: Honeycutt drafted by Giants

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

By Mike London
mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The 20-round Major League Baseball draft was nearly over on Tuesday afternoon when Vance Honeycutt’s name was called by the San Francisco Giants.

Of the 612 players picked, Honeycutt was the 596th chosen.

The recent Salisbury High graduate is in summer school at UNC, and it seems unlikely he’ll pass on the college experience in Chapel Hill

There are no slot values set by MLB for the 20th round. That’s just for the first 10 rounds.

Still the Giants will make an offer, and it’s an option for Honeycutt and his family to consider. At the very least, it’s a tremendous honor for anyone to be drafted out of the high school ranks.

That Honeycutt was drafted wasn’t a shock. Salisbury coach Mike Herndon said scouts were buzzing around Salisbury games and practices late in the season.

Honeycutt’s infield throws are at 86 mph, and his exit velocity as a hitter is close to 100 mph.

Honeycutt played in a couple of American Legion contests before he headed to summer school. Rowan County coach Jim Gantt allowed him to do that mostly because scouts had requested an opportunity to observe him in live games. He homered against Davidson County.

A four-year varsity player, Honeycutt was the Mark Norris Memorial Award winner as Rowan County Player of the Year for the 2021 high school season despite getting to play only 12 games in a condensed season. Honeycutt batted .548 (17-for-31) for the Hornets with four homers, three doubles and two triples. He walked 13 times, scored 23 runs and stole 18 bases. He also had one pitching victory.

Honeycutt, who caught UNC’s attention with his summer  and fall work for the South Charlotte Panthers showcase program, has grown to 6-foot-3, 195 pounds in the past year while maintaining exceptional speed. He could end up as an outfielder at UNC or eventually in the pro ranks, although Herndon, who coached Kansas City Royals star Whit Merrifield in high school, believes Honeycutt can enjoy a long, productive career as a shortstop.

Honeycutt achieved lasting fame as a Salisbury Hornet with his work at quarterback for the 2AA football state champions. He threw 11 touchdown passes and ran for 24 touchdowns as a senior. In the state championship game — he was MVP — he ran for four TDs and threw a touchdown pass. He also was Salisbury’s punter.

Honeycutt was named the Male Athlete of the Year for the Central Carolina Conference.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Crime

One hospitalized, another jailed after shooting on West 15th Street

Local

Nonprofit announces $250,000 fundraising effort for park on Rowan side of Wil-Cox Bridge

Local

Salisbury Planning Board approves 230-home development on Rowan Mill Road near Grants Creek

East Spencer

East Spencer one of several communities targeted for an employment opportunity site

Landis

Landis moving forward with sewer system improvements at South Upright Street lift station

Business

Red Bull, Rauch announce $740 million investment in Cabarrus County with beverage production hub

Legion baseball

WWII veterans honored at Lady Legion softball game

High School

High school baseball: Honeycutt drafted by Giants

Nation/World

Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion budget agreement

Nation/World

US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over three weeks

Landis

Landis officials launching committee with citizens to begin work on passive park project

Education

RSS names new principals at Knollwood, Landis, North Rowan Middle, Summit Virtual Academy

Crime

Blotter: Man shot at Colonial Village Apartments

Crime

19-year-old man jailed for tying up woman with duct tape, pointing rifle at her

Local

South Carolina man killed after becoming stuck upside down while skydiving at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

Education

RSS school board makes masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

News

The Wright stuff: Pilot Larry Macon receives FAA’s highest award

Education

RSS sets aside $585,000 for teacher signing, retention bonuses

College

College baseball: Love picked in the third round by Cardinals

China Grove

Political Notebook: 37 local candidates now running in county’s November municipal elections

Education

With grant funding, Bread Riot gives local producers the push they need

Nation/World

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Skydiving incident results in death at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

Local

Highway Patrol: Three killed in collision on US 601 when car passes improperly