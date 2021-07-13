RSS sets aside $585,000 for teacher signing, retention bonuses

SALISBURY — Recently announced signing and retention bonuses for new teachers at 13 Rowan-Salisbury Schools facilities will be funded by $585,000 set aside from a federal grant.

The bonuses are one of the incentives the district is planning with a $26.3 million federal grant targeted specifically at encouraging teachers in high-need schools to further the goals of its RSS’ special renewal status, which gives charter-like flexibility to every school. So far, the district has used its flexibility for things such as repurposing money allocated for empty positions to professional development for educators and schedule changes for daily classes.

The amount each school receives for signing and retention bonuses for the 2021-2022 year depends on the number of teachers at the school.

Schools will receive funding because they qualified for free meals for all students before the pandemic or were labeled as one of RSS’ highest-need facilities. The following list includes schools receiving funding and the number of new positions each hope to hire.

Corriher-Lipe Middle School, three teachers

Erwin Middle School, three teachers

Hanford-Dole Elementary School, two teachers

Henderson Independent High School, four teachers

Isenberg Elementary School, two teachers

Knox Middle School, one teacher

Koontz Elementary School, three teachers

Landis Elementary School, two teachers

North Rowan Elementary, one teacher

North Rowan High School, currently no new hires. Funding at North Rowan High can be used for retention bonuses

North Rowan Middle School, six teachers

Overton Elementary School, two teachers

Salisbury High School, six teachers

The district said the number of vacancies is typical compared to a normal year.

There are plans for additional, performance-based compensation once RSS completes its new strategic plan. The district plans to begin implementing the plan in the coming school year and will discuss the plan with hundreds of faculty at a retreat later this month.