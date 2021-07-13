July 13, 2021

RSS names new principals at Knollwood, Landis, North Rowan Middle, Summit Virtual Academy

By Post Education

Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

SALISBURY –  The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education on Monday announced four new principals at the district’s schools for the coming school year.

Kimberly Martin was named principal of Knollwood Elementary. Ashley Roach was named principal of Landis Elementary. Jonathan Clark was named principal of North Rowan Middle School. Greg Kuhn was named principal at Summit Virtual Academy.

“Finding the right administrative fit for each school is a top priority for our school system to ensure all schools have an extraordinary learning environment,” Superintendent Tony Watlington said. “As a school system, we take great pride in growing our school leaders, and I look forward to working with each of these talented professionals as they transition into the principalship and lead their schools.”

Martin was most recently assistant principal at Summit Virtual Academy and previously assistant principal at North Rowan Middle and North Rowan High School.

A 29-year educator, Martin has also been a Spanish teacher, English as a second language coordinator and a 21st-century world language facilitator. She earned her master’s degree in executive leadership from Gardner-Webb University, a master of arts in curriculum and instruction from the University of Phoenix and bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina — Wilmington.

Roach has worked as an assistant principal since 2012. She also worked as a curriculum coach for the district. An 18-year educator, she obtained a doctorate in educational leadership from Wingate University in 2017, a master’s in school administration and educational leadership from Wingate University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina— Charlotte.

Clark has worked as assistant principal at North Rowan High School since 2017. He’s also taught English and language arts at North Rowan Middle and in Guilford County Schools. Clark is an 11-year educator. He obtained a master’s degree in educational leadership from Queens University in 2016 and a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Kuhn is no stranger to Summit because he’s worked as assistant principal at the virtual school since its opening. Previously, he was assistant principal at Mt. Ulla Elementary, taught math at Salisbury High School and also worked as an adjunct professor for Mitchell Community College. A 22-year veteran, Kuhn earned a master’s in school administration from the University of North Carolina — Charlotte in 2015 and a bachelor’s degree from Buffalo State College.

