Boy treated at hospital after accidentally shooting self in hand

SALISBURY — A 6-year-old child was treated and released from a hospital Sunday evening after accidentally shooting himself.

The 6-year-old boy, who was in a residence on Flat Rock Road in southern Rowan County, shot himself near the base of the ring and middle finger, where skin connects the two together, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office report. The bullet from a 9mm pistol grazed his hand and broke the skin.

At Atrium Health Cabarrus, workers were able to glue the boy’s hand together instead of using stitches.

The gun was being kept in a dresser drawer, the Sheriff’s Office report stated.

The case is still under investigation.