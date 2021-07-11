July 11, 2021

  • 73°

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church welcomes new pastor

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church has announced its new pastor, the Rev. Jarrod M. Lanning. He will be installed on Sunday, Aug. 1, during the 10 a.m. worship service.

Lanning comes to St. Matthew’s after serving Trinity Lutheran in Landis for the past 18 years.

Lanning is a 1992 graduate of East Rowan High School. He graduated from the University of North Carolina, he received a master of divinity from Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary and a doctor of ministry from Hood Theological Seminary. He is married to Ashley and has two sons, Andrew and Micah.

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church is located at 9275 Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury. Everyone is invited to come and join this spiritual journey with Pastor Lanning and the church family.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Education

Rowan Museum kicks off summer series with historical toys

Local

Rowan resident suggestions find their way onto floor of state legislature, on path to becoming law

Education

World War II veteran among latest round of quilt guild recipients

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to consider school resource officer contracts

High School

High school wrestling: All-County team

Lifestyle

Dari Caldwell: Seigel, Brooks among county’s heath care heroes

Lifestyle

Summer Reading Week 8 features ‘Pirate Goodie and Magic Chest’

Kannapolis

NC Music Hall of Fame holding ‘double-induction’ on Oct. 21

Business

Business roundup: Salisbury to host Citizen’s Academy

Business

New vendors, singer added to Dragon Boat Festival

Business

‘Darn glad to be back:’ Falls Jewelers returns to downtown Kannapolis, where it all began

Local

Civic organizations working to bounce back from COVID-19, improve membership numbers

Crime

Appeals court upholds guilty verdict in man’s strangling, killing of Rowan woman

Elections

After first full week of filing, 30 candidates running in November municipal elections

Local

Tim Gould ceremoniously sworn in as Rowan County Superior Court judge

Nation/World

Statue of Robert E. Lee coming down in Charlottesville

Nation/World

Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing woman in Montana

Racing

Santino Ferrucci shifts back to NASCAR for race in Atlanta

Nation/World

Russian national living in Raleigh gets 5 years in bribery case

Local

Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown reappointed as chairman of state sentencing commission

Nation/World

Rains from Elsa soak New York City, New England

Nation/World

Biden fires Trump-appointed head of Social Security agency

Education

Livingstone College will clear balances owed by students who took classes during spring semester

Crime

Jail fight results in minor injuries, requires tear gas to disperse inmates