St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church welcomes new pastor

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church has announced its new pastor, the Rev. Jarrod M. Lanning. He will be installed on Sunday, Aug. 1, during the 10 a.m. worship service.

Lanning comes to St. Matthew’s after serving Trinity Lutheran in Landis for the past 18 years.

Lanning is a 1992 graduate of East Rowan High School. He graduated from the University of North Carolina, he received a master of divinity from Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary and a doctor of ministry from Hood Theological Seminary. He is married to Ashley and has two sons, Andrew and Micah.

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church is located at 9275 Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury. Everyone is invited to come and join this spiritual journey with Pastor Lanning and the church family.