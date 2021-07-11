High school wrestling: All-County team
All-County wrestling
The Rowan County Championships normally determine the All-Rowan County team, but with no county tournament this season, the Post’s all-county team consists of the county’s all-conference performers and state qualifiers. Every weight class is represented. There were 10 state qualifiers (records are noted) and three regional champions. Regional champs included East’s state-runner-up Tayron Frost and state champions Oren Bost and Jacob Cox. East’s Bost and South’s Cox are the Post’s co-wrestlers of the year (see separate stories). West Rowan’s Jonathan Brown, who led the Falcons to the regular-season championship in the North Piedmont Conference, is the Post’s Coach of the Year. Carson’s Raelie Hernandez competed in the NCHSAA’s state wrestling invitational for girls and also was named to the standard all-conference team.
Carson
106 — Raelie Hernandez (female), All-NPC
120 — Christian Kluttz, NPC champion
145 — Drake Cadle (15-4), state qualifier
East
113 — Luke Heglar (22-5), NPC champion, state qualifier
120 — Max Mitchell, All-NPC
126 — Shayden Edwards (24-4), NPC champion, state qualifier
160 — Oren Bost, (26-1), NPC champion, NPC Wrestler of the Year, 3A MW Regional champion, 3A state champion
182 — Tayron Frost (25-3), 3A MW Regional champion, 3A state runner-up, won NPC championship at 195
Salisbury
120 — Javon White (18-2), third place in 2A State Championships
145 — Michael Lowry (17-2), runner-up in 2A State Championships
160 — Trey Wilhoit, All-Central Carolina Conference
195 — Tkaii Gaither (13-3), 2A state qualifier
South
138 — Jacob Cox, (22-0), CCC Wrestler of the Year, 2A MW Regional champion, 2A state champion
152 — Braxton Vagner, All-CCC
170 — Blake Garrett, All-CCC
220 — Aquiles Bernal, All-CCC
West
106 — Mark Truman, NPC champion
126 — Jacob Perry, All-NPC
132 — Luke Harrison (16-6), All-NPC, state qualifier
145 — Bryan Taylor, All-NPC
285 — Christian Hercules, NPC champion
High school wrestling: Resilient Wilhoit will take his skills to Roanoke College
By Mike London mike.london@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — Trey Wilhoit’s senior wrestling season got off to a worst-case scenario start with back-to-back... read more