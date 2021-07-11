July 11, 2021

  • 73°
Mud daubers are solitary, predatory wasps and like most wasps feed on nectar but also actively hunt small spiders,

Darrell Blackwelder column: ‘Tis the season for mud daubers

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

Those that live anywhere near water-the lake, pond, or creek, you’re probably going to have orange cylinders of mud pipes from mud daubers decorating the outside of your home. They can be found them under the house eaves, under patio umbrellas — even in our car doors. Mud daubers, also known as dirt daubers or mud wasps, are now frantically building nests during the summer season.

Mud daubers build nests that look like mud pipes.

These are solitary, predatory wasps and like most wasps feed on nectar but also actively hunt small spiders, including black widows for their young. As the nests are being built, females cram as many very small spiders as possible, up to a dozen victims, in each cell. The spiders found in the cells ironically are not dead, but are paralyzed from a sting as a ready food source for their young hatchlings. The wasps lay one egg per cell on these spiders and then carefully seal the mud pipes. There are often several pipes attached like condominiums for their brood.

Mud daubers look ferocious; however, they are not aggressive and rarely sting unlike paper wasps or yellow jackets. Only the female mud dauber has the ability to sting. Mud daubers have problems with other parasitic wasps as they often pirate captured spiders and offspring as food for their young.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu .

Print Article

Comments

Education

Rowan Museum kicks off summer series with historical toys

Local

Rowan resident suggestions find their way onto floor of state legislature, on path to becoming law

Education

World War II veteran among latest round of quilt guild recipients

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to consider school resource officer contracts

High School

High school wrestling: All-County team

Lifestyle

Dari Caldwell: Seigel, Brooks among county’s heath care heroes

Lifestyle

Summer Reading Week 8 features ‘Pirate Goodie and Magic Chest’

Kannapolis

NC Music Hall of Fame holding ‘double-induction’ on Oct. 21

Business

Business roundup: Salisbury to host Citizen’s Academy

Business

New vendors, singer added to Dragon Boat Festival

Business

‘Darn glad to be back:’ Falls Jewelers returns to downtown Kannapolis, where it all began

Local

Civic organizations working to bounce back from COVID-19, improve membership numbers

Crime

Appeals court upholds guilty verdict in man’s strangling, killing of Rowan woman

Elections

After first full week of filing, 30 candidates running in November municipal elections

Local

Tim Gould ceremoniously sworn in as Rowan County Superior Court judge

Nation/World

Statue of Robert E. Lee coming down in Charlottesville

Nation/World

Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing woman in Montana

Racing

Santino Ferrucci shifts back to NASCAR for race in Atlanta

Nation/World

Russian national living in Raleigh gets 5 years in bribery case

Local

Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown reappointed as chairman of state sentencing commission

Nation/World

Rains from Elsa soak New York City, New England

Nation/World

Biden fires Trump-appointed head of Social Security agency

Education

Livingstone College will clear balances owed by students who took classes during spring semester

Crime

Jail fight results in minor injuries, requires tear gas to disperse inmates