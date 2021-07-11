Boone 50th Anniversary
Mike and Debbie Boone of Spencer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 11th. They were married on that day at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 1971 by the late Reverend Francis Smith. Together they had over 50 years service with Winn-Dixie stores and retired from the Rowan-Salisbury Schools. Mike and Debbie have a daughter, Arielle and one grandson, Sawyer of Cornelius.
You Might Like
A1C Ryker Rowland USAF graduates NAVSCOLEOD
A1C Ryker Gage Rowland USAF graduated June 4, 2021 from Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal: Class 20-350S, Eglin AFB –... read more