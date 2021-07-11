July 12, 2021

  • 73°

Boone 50th Anniversary

By Post Lifestyles

Published 5:00 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

Mike and Debbie Boone of Spencer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 11th. They were married on that day at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 1971 by the  late Reverend Francis Smith. Together they had over 50 years service with Winn-Dixie stores and retired from the Rowan-Salisbury Schools. Mike and Debbie have a daughter, Arielle and one grandson, Sawyer of Cornelius.

