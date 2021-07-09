July 9, 2021

  • 73°

American Legion baseball: Henderson pitches no-hitter in Rowan romp

By Post Sports

Published 9:45 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

Rowan pitcher Mattox Henderson threw a no-hitter on Friday against Concord. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — It was drama-less and it was a five-inning game, but a no-hitter is a no-hitter.

They don’t happen all that often, but Mattox Henderson threw one on Friday as Rowan County steamrolled winless Concord 10-0 in a division game played at A.L. Brown High.

Rowan (7-3, 5-0) stayed on top in the Southern Division. Every division game matters, as only the top two teams in each division will make the condensed Area III playoffs.

East Rowan graduate Henderson (2-0) struck out five and walked two. He fanned the side in the second, but mostly it was quick outs. He located first-pitch fastballs on the inside or outside corners and cooperative Concord batters put them in play for outs in the air or on the ground.

Dylan Driver made some good, running plays in right field, and Henderson made a nice play himself to help preserve the no-hitter. Rowan didn’t make any errors.

One foul ball was crushed on a fourth-inning fastball that drifted down the middle, but Henderson, who mixed in a few curveballs, finished off the gem. Tristan Miller, Henderson’s East teammate, caught the no-hitter.

Aiden Schenck, who played at A.L. Brown before transferring to East, went 4-for-4 to lead Rowan’s offense. CP Pyle went to the plate four times and scored four runs. Driver drove in three.

Henderson already had a 4-0 lead when he took the mound for the bottom of the first, so there was never any pressure. He pounded the strike zone.

Charlie Klingler opened the game with a double. Walks to Pyle and Logan Rogers filled the bases. Driver singled in two. Schenck’s single made it 3-0, and Peyton Summerall got another run home with a hit.

Rowan enjoyed another four-run inning in the second. With one out, Pyle, Rogers, Driver and Schenck smacked consecutive hits against Concord starting pitcher Sawyer Osborne, and Summerall lifted a sac fly. After two walks, Austin Fulk’s infield hit made it 8-0.

Pyle scored on Driver’s groundout for a 9-0 lead in the third.

Rowan went down 1-2-3 in the fourth, but picked up its 10th run in the fifth when Schenck singled in Pyle.

That gave Henderson a chance to end the game early via the 10-run rule — and he did just that.

The game lasted less than 90 minutes.

Rowan is home at Staton Field against Concord on Saturday at 7 p.m..

 

Rowan     441  01   — 10

Concord   000 00   — 0

W — Henderson (2-0). L — Osborne.

HR — None.

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Education

Livingstone College will clear balances owed by students who took classes during spring semester

Crime

Jail fight results in minor injures, requires tear gas to disperse inmates

Local

N.C. National Guard honors Powles Staton Funeral Home’s toy charity contributors

Elections

McCrory raises $1.2 million for Senate race

Local

Rowan’s state House, Senate lawmakers working to include funding for local projects in state budget

Crime

Judge denies bond reduction for man facing first-degree murder charge

Nation/World

Heavy rains follow Elsa up East Coast

Nation/World

First African American spelling bee champ breezes to victory

Education

Livingstone College reaccredited through 2031

News

Owner of venomous snakes in Raleigh facing charges

China Grove

China Grove Planning Board green lights two major subdivisions, setting up decision for Town Council

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Rowan County

Nation/World

US exit from Afghanistan set for Aug. 31

Local

Commission delays consideration of light replacement at Bell Tower Green Park

Crime

Charlotte man charged with killing man in Kannapolis, leaving another hospitalized

Crime

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crashes on Mooresville Road

Elections

This time he means it: City Council’s Brian Miller says he won’t seek re-election

Local

Spencer could use cash on hand to start Yadkin trailhead project

China Grove

Candidate total rises to 24 for November municipal elections

News

Rowan Museum schedules series of summer events at Utzman-Chambers House

Education

Catawba College Phi Beta Lambda students recognized at national conference

Elections

2022 Rowan County Board of Commissioners race gets underway

Education

Knox teacher meets President Biden, first lady in DC

Local

Marine killed in Korea 70 years ago identified, to be buried in Salisbury