This time he means it: City Council’s Brian Miller says he won’t seek re-election

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Despite flirting with the idea of not seeking re-election before, Brian Miller, the longest-serving incumbent on the Salisbury City Council, says this term is his last.

When terms of the four seats on the city council expire in December, Miller will have served for six terms, which is 12 years. In 2019, Miller said he wouldn’t seek re-election before submitting a notice of candidacy on the final day of filing. At that time, he said it would be his last act of service to the city as an elected official.

Last week, Miller confirmed to the Post he wouldn’t seek another term, adding that the 2019 election was always meant to be the final one.

Miller, who works for Truist Financial (formerly BB&T), was first elected in 2009 and spent some time on the Salisbury Planning Board prior to his tenure. After re-election in 2019, Miller’s latest term was primarily characterized by the pandemic and subsequent economic recovery, along with issues related to racial justice following the death of George Floyd and local protests in the summer of 2020.

Miller told the Post he hoped to see the Empire Hotel block redeveloped during his tenure, but some progress was made in his current term to make the project more likely and feasible. He joined the Empire Hotel Redevelopment Task Force last year, and in March members said they required a 90-day due diligence period with two development plans before moving forward with a final decision.

Miller’s also served on the Salisbury City Council during through the launch of Fibrant, the fiber-optic network’s transition to private management and the Bell Tower Green Park project.

To date, Mayor Karen Alexander is the only sitting member of the city council to file for re-election, and she’s specifically filed in the mayoral race.

This year’s election will be the first where a mayor is elected independent from the council. All hold two-year terms. Prior to the start of filing last week, council members Tamara Sheffield and David Post said they had not yet decided whether they would seek re-election and for which race. Also at that time, Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins said she wasn’t ready to announce her plans.

Municipal filing remains open until noon on July 16, with the municipal elections set for Nov. 2.

