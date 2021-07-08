July 8, 2021

  • 82°
Malik Crawford

Charlotte man charged with killing man in Kannapolis, leaving another hospitalized

By Josh Bergeron

Published 5:01 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — A 26-year-old Charlotte man faces murder and attempted murder charges for an incident July 3 that killed one man and hospitalized another.

Malik Kahlil Crawford was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Thursday morning on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Crawford was booked into the Cabarrus County Jail without a bond.

Crawford is accused of killing David Duy-Anh Pham Nguyen, a 50-year-old from Charlotte, in the area of Wightman Oaks Court near the Kannapolis border with Concord at Interstate 85. The second victim, 46-year-old Dornell Thomas of Ohio, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The city of Kannapolis hasn’t released information about the circumstances behind Nguyen’s death and Thomas’ injuries. Communications Director Annette Privette Keller said Thursday no other information would be released.

The Kannapolis Police Department is still trying to locate a white, 2007 Honda Odyssey minivan, with an Ohio registration plate of JKB-4864 that was stolen during this incident. People with information about the van can contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at cabarruscrimestoppers.com.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Charlotte man charged with killing man in Kannapolis, leaving another hospitalized

Crime

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crashes on Mooresville Road

Elections

This time he means it: City Council’s Brian Miller says he won’t seek re-election

Local

Spencer could use cash on hand to start Yadkin trailhead project

China Grove

Candidate total rises to 24 for November municipal elections

News

Rowan Museum schedules series of summer events at Utzman-Chambers House

Education

Catawba College Phi Beta Lambda students recognized at national conference

Elections

2022 Rowan County Board of Commissioners race gets underway

Education

Knox teacher meets President Biden, first lady in DC

Local

Marine killed in Korea 70 years ago identified, to be buried in Salisbury

High School

Boys track and field: Multi-talented Morgan led the way for all-county team

Education

Shoutouts

Nation/World

Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base

News

Black students, faculty: UNC needs self-examination on race

Nation/World

Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate

Nation/World

Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home

Crime

Woman charged in murder case booked back into jail for removing monitoring device

Crime

Blotter: Police asking for public’s help with identity of robbery suspect

Crime

Three shot, one stabbed in related Rockwell-area incidents

Faith

Passionate vocal performance, devout faith propels Charity Grindstaff to win Faith Idol

Crime

Murder cases on calendar this week in Rowan County Superior Court

Education

RSS continuing free meals, still encouraging free or reduced applications

Local

Sports betting legislation “in the mix” for the remainder of the legislative session

Crime

East Spencer shooting victim recovers; police looking for tips