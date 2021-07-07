July 8, 2021

  • 70°

Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate

By News Service Report

Published 11:39 pm Wednesday, July 7, 2021

By Joshua Goodman
Associated Press

The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant.

The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world’s wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

The toll is three times the number of people killed in traffic accidents around the globe every year. It is about equal to the population of Los Angeles or the nation of Georgia. It is equivalent to more than half of Hong Kong or close to 50% of New York City.

Even then, it is widely believed to be an undercount because of overlooked cases or deliberate concealment.

With the advent of the vaccine, deaths per day have plummeted to around 7,900, after topping out at over 18,000 a day in January.

But in recent weeks, the mutant delta version of the virus first identified in India has set off alarms around the world, spreading rapidly even in vaccination success stories like the U.S., Britain and Israel.

Britain, in fact, recorded a one-day total this week of more than 30,000 new infections for the first time since January, even as the government prepares to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England later this month.

Other countries have reimposed preventive measures, and authorities are rushing to step up the campaign to dispense shots.

At the same time, the disaster has exposed the gap between the haves and the have-nots, with vaccination drives barely getting started in Africa and other desperately poor corners of the world because of extreme shortages of shots.

The U.S. and other wealthy countries have agreed to share at least 1 billion doses with struggling countries.

The U.S. has the world’s highest reported death toll, at over 600,000, or nearly 1 in 7 deaths, followed by Brazil at more than 520,000, though the real numbers are believed to be much higher in Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right government has long downplayed the virus.

The variants, uneven access to vaccines and the relaxation of precautions in wealthier countries are “a toxic combination that is very dangerous,” warned Ann Lindstrand, a top immunization official at the World Health Organization.

Instead of treating the crisis as a “me-and-myself-and-my-country” problem, she said, “we need to get serious that this is a worldwide problem that needs worldwide solutions.”

Print Article

Comments

Elections

This time he means it: City Council’s Brian Miller says he won’t seek re-election

Local

Spencer could use cash on hand to start Yadkin trailhead project

China Grove

Candidate total rises to 24 for November municipal elections

News

Rowan Museum schedules series of summer events at Utzman-Chambers House

Education

Catawba College Phi Beta Lambda students recognized at national conference

Elections

2022 Rowan County Board of Commissioners race gets underway

Education

Knox teacher meets President Biden, first lady in DC

Local

Marine killed in Korea 70 years ago identified, to be buried in Salisbury

High School

Boys track and field: Multi-talented Morgan led the way for all-county team

Education

Shoutouts

Nation/World

Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base

News

Black students, faculty: UNC needs self-examination on race

Nation/World

Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate

Nation/World

Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home

Crime

Woman charged in murder case booked back into jail for removing monitoring device

Crime

Blotter: Police asking for public’s help with identity of robbery suspect

Crime

Three shot, one stabbed in related Rockwell-area incidents

Faith

Passionate vocal performance, devout faith propels Charity Grindstaff to win Faith Idol

Crime

Murder cases on calendar this week in Rowan County Superior Court

Education

RSS continuing free meals, still encouraging free or reduced applications

Local

Sports betting legislation “in the mix” for the remainder of the legislative session

Crime

East Spencer shooting victim recovers; police looking for tips

Sports

Charlotte FC names Ramirez as first coach

News

Tenure struggle ends with Hannah-Jones charting new course