July 6, 2021

  • 81°

Blotter: Bullets fired into two units at Lakewood Apartments

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:33 am Tuesday, July 6, 2021

SALISBURY — Police are investigating after someone fired several shots into two apartments on Lakewood Drive Monday night.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis said five rounds were fired into a lower-level residence at Lakewood Apartments. Two additional bullets were fired into a an apartment immediately above the first.

No one was injured in either apartment.

Further information about the shootings wasn’t available Tuesday.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A larceny was reported Friday at Speedway in the 3400 block of South Main Street.

• A woman reported larceny Friday in the 200 block of West D Avenue.

• Hit-and-run crashes were reported Friday near the intersection of Old Concord Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive.

• Harris Teeter on Saturday reported a larceny in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man reported that someone stole his smartphone at work in the 2000 block of Harrison Road.

• Walmart on Saturday reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Dollar General on Saturday reported two incidents of shoplifting in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A man on Saturday reported a catalytic converter was stolen from under his vehicle in the 600 block of Industrial Avenue.

• A woman reported an attempted assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

• A suspect fled from a vehicle in the 110 block of East Lafayette Street.

• An overdose was reported Sunday in the 400 block of Mildred Avenue.

• 7-Eleven on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 1600 block of East Innes Street.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Bullets fired into two units at Lakewood Apartments

Faith

Patriotic Fourth of July parade wraps up return of festivities in downtown Faith

Local

COVID-19 restrictions eased at Rowan County Courthouse

Local

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper signs four bills supported by Rowan lawmakers, vetoes another

Crime

Blotter: July 5

Faith

Photo gallery: Crowds descend on Faith for Fourth of July parade

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with exploiting young children, posting child pornography to Facebook

Faith

Faith Community Chorus continues concert tradition during Fourth of July celebration

Crime

4 in custody after pursuit involving stolen Raleigh TV station vehicle

Ask Us

Ask Us: Is the Delta variant being tracked locally?

Nation/World

Joey Chestnut sets new record at post-pandemic hot dog race

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Elsa brushing along Cuba’s southern coast, headed for Florida

Nation/World

Explosives set off to bring down rest of collapsed Florida condo

Local

Salisbury firefighters struggle with Social Security benefits because of decades-old decision

Local

Retiring City Manager Lane Bailey reflects on tenure in Salisbury

News

Photo gallery: Faith Fourth celebrations ramp up

Business

Business roundup: NCWorks Career Center to host Second Chance job fair July 23

Local

Karate students take part in Sun and Moon Test

Business

‘It’s like heaven:’ Dog World Dog Park provides puppy paradise in Kannapolis

High School

High school girls track and field: Future bright for Carson’s White

Business

End to the state’s eviction moratorium means less required of landlords, less protection for renters

Local

Local leaders praise Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey for decades of public service following retirement announcement

Lifestyle

In 23 objects, and lots of stories: Small items can be cogs in larger stories later on

Business

Destiny Stone raffles off prizes from local businesses to promote new song