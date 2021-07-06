Blotter: Bullets fired into two units at Lakewood Apartments

SALISBURY — Police are investigating after someone fired several shots into two apartments on Lakewood Drive Monday night.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis said five rounds were fired into a lower-level residence at Lakewood Apartments. Two additional bullets were fired into a an apartment immediately above the first.

No one was injured in either apartment.

Further information about the shootings wasn’t available Tuesday.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A larceny was reported Friday at Speedway in the 3400 block of South Main Street.

• A woman reported larceny Friday in the 200 block of West D Avenue.

• Hit-and-run crashes were reported Friday near the intersection of Old Concord Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive.

• Harris Teeter on Saturday reported a larceny in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man reported that someone stole his smartphone at work in the 2000 block of Harrison Road.

• Walmart on Saturday reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Dollar General on Saturday reported two incidents of shoplifting in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A man on Saturday reported a catalytic converter was stolen from under his vehicle in the 600 block of Industrial Avenue.

• A woman reported an attempted assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

• A suspect fled from a vehicle in the 110 block of East Lafayette Street.

• An overdose was reported Sunday in the 400 block of Mildred Avenue.

• 7-Eleven on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 1600 block of East Innes Street.