Blotter: Bullets fired into two units at Lakewood Apartments
SALISBURY — Police are investigating after someone fired several shots into two apartments on Lakewood Drive Monday night.
Sgt. Russ DeSantis said five rounds were fired into a lower-level residence at Lakewood Apartments. Two additional bullets were fired into a an apartment immediately above the first.
No one was injured in either apartment.
Further information about the shootings wasn’t available Tuesday.
In other Salisbury Police reports:
• A larceny was reported Friday at Speedway in the 3400 block of South Main Street.
• A woman reported larceny Friday in the 200 block of West D Avenue.
• Hit-and-run crashes were reported Friday near the intersection of Old Concord Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive.
• Harris Teeter on Saturday reported a larceny in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.
• A man reported that someone stole his smartphone at work in the 2000 block of Harrison Road.
• Walmart on Saturday reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.
• Dollar General on Saturday reported two incidents of shoplifting in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard.
• A man on Saturday reported a catalytic converter was stolen from under his vehicle in the 600 block of Industrial Avenue.
• A woman reported an attempted assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
• A suspect fled from a vehicle in the 110 block of East Lafayette Street.
• An overdose was reported Sunday in the 400 block of Mildred Avenue.
• 7-Eleven on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 1600 block of East Innes Street.
