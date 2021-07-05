A1C Ryker Rowland USAF graduates NAVSCOLEOD

A1C Ryker Gage Rowland USAF graduated June 4, 2021 from Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal: Class 20-350S, Eglin AFB – Valparaiso, Florida.

The airman went through 5 weeks of preliminary training after basic training at Sheppards AFB in Wichita Falls, TX and then 42 weeks of extensive training from NAVSCOLEOD at Eglin AFB in Valparaiso, FL upon graduation.

During training he was taught to professionally perform missions by neutralizing explosive weapons in chemical, biological &/or nuclear environments. A1C Rowland specializes but not limited to disarming, rendering safe, disposing of explosive hazards and munitions including pyrotechnics and outdated explosives along with the recovery of foreign and domestic ordnance.

A1C Rowland was a 2019 Honor graduate from Jesse C. Carson High School. He is the son of Jill Allyson Rowland, brother of Harlow Honeycutt and the grandson of John and Trudy Rowland.

He is now stationed at MacDill Air Force Base – Tampa Bay, FL.

