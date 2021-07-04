Letter: Time to remove Craig Pierce
Time to say goodbye to Craig Pierce.
Insults and threatens an officer of the law. Endangers the very people he represents.
No, it’s time the commissioners remove him immediately. We cannot and should not tolerate this type of behavior. If he needs help, get it, but not while serving.
— Neil Nurisso
Salisbury
