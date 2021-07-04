July 4, 2021

Letter: God is watching, and he’s disgusted

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 4, 2021

What in the bajebas is going on with our society? Has respect for the deceased disappeared? Webster should strike morals from the dictionary and dedicate a full page to greed.

I was traveling Jake Alexander Boulevard Saturday during a funeral procession. So, I put on my emergency flashers and pulled into the turn lane (after I made it there through the horn-blowing and middle fingers). Nobody, I mean nobody, stopped in respect. I was flabbergasted. I waited until the last car with lights on.

There should be a law against this on the books and a fine of at least $1,200 paid to the family of the deceased out of respect they did not show.

Seriously, God is watching and I know he is disgusted. He will bless the family and saint that has lost a loved one.

In conclusion, a quote from a well-known man of God, Billy Graham: We are not spiritual beings on a human journey. We are human beings on a spiritual journey.

— Andy Canup

Salisbury

