July 4, 2021

  • 61°

Letter: Being vaccinated is act of compassion

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 4, 2021

NBC News reported on June 3rd that the United States had surpassed the grim milestone of 600,000 COVID-19 deaths. While it may be statistically insignificant amidst such massive numbers, I think it is worth noting that, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 330 American children had tragically died of the disease as of June 10. Thirty-seven of these children were under the age of five.

This pandemic is now the third deadliest event in American history. It is estimated that over 700,000 Americans died during the Civil War and 650,000 perished during the flu epidemic of 1918.

Unfortunately the current pandemic is far from over. Worldwide, COVID-19 has already claimed more lives this year than in all of 2020. While many Americans refuse to be vaccinated and often rage on social media over threats to their personal freedom, much of the world is without access to vaccinations and can only dream of being so fortunate.

Meanwhile, as the crisis grows in the impoverished nations of the world, new variants are being spawned, which may possibly be even more contagious and deadly than those which we have already experienced. Surely more will follow if left unchecked. The Delta variant, which has caused horrific outbreaks of sickness and death in India, is now here in North Carolina. Being vaccinated is not just an act of personal protection, but it is the way to end this period of pain and grief that we have all been living through. In fact, it is an act of compassion and love.

— Keith Townsend

Mount Ulla

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Local

Salisbury firefighters struggle with Social Security benefits because of decades-old decision

Local

Retiring City Manager Lane Bailey reflects on tenure in Salisbury

News

Faith Fourth celebrations ramp up

Business

Business roundup: NCWorks Career Center to host Second Chance job fair July 23

Local

Karate students take part in Sun and Moon Test

Business

‘It’s like heaven:’ Dog World Dog Park provides puppy paradise in Kannapolis

High School

High school girls track and field: Future bright for Carson’s White

Business

End to the state’s eviction moratorium means less required of landlords, less protection for renters

Local

Local leaders praise Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey for decades of public service following retirement announcement

Lifestyle

In 23 objects, and lots of stories: Small items can be cogs in larger stories later on

Business

Destiny Stone raffles off prizes from local businesses to promote new song

Crime

One killed, one injured Saturday in Kannapolis

Education

RSS to offer signing bonuses for new hires at some schools

East Spencer

Nine candidates file for municipal office on first day

Business

Travel expected to be heavy for Fourth of July

Business

Cooper signs biogas permitting bill into law for hog farms

Racing

New owner of Ganassi’s NASCAR team hoping for smooth transition

Local

Red, white and blue on display for High Rock Lake dock decorating champs

College

Area colleges scrambling to ensure NIL deals are safe, compliant

Business

Cooper vetoes bill that would have stopped federal unemployment benefits

Nation/World

Pilots survive as cargo plane crashes into Pacific Ocean

Business

Ransomware hits hundreds of companies, security firm says

Nation/World

Boy Scouts bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others.

Crime

Salisbury man takes Union County deputies on 8-mile chase, lands Jeep in lake