Faith Fourth celebrations ramp up

‘Electric Slide,’ ‘Play That Funky Music’ and ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ were among the tunes performed by rock and roll cover band The Barefoot Cruisers at Faith’s Fourth of July celebration Saturday. Moments before performing ‘Electric Slide,’ the singer said it felt great to be back out without masks, which produced applause and cheers from the audience. Since Wednesday, crowds have turned out for the town of Faith’s six-day Fourth of July celebration. This year marks the 75th year since the first celebration, which draws thousands each year.