The flier for the "Love Raffle" being offered by Destiny Stone to promote her new song titled "If Love Had a Home."

Destiny Stone raffles off prizes from local businesses to promote new song

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 4, 2021

SALISBURY — Looking for a creative way to promote her new music, Destiny Stone decided to help local businesses, too.

To get the word out about her new single, “If Love Had a Home,” Stone decided to put together a “love raffle.” The winner of the raffle will receive an overnight stay for two at Across the Pond Bed and Breakfast, a his and hers pedicure at Lux’d Nail Bar, a trip to the movies and a candle-lit dinner at La Cava. The total value of the package is over $200 and an entry costs $20.

Currently unsigned to a record label, Stone said she has to find unique ways to spread the word about her music. 

“I’m an independent artist, so I don’t have a record label funding this money into me,” Stone said. “Everything I do is coming out of my own pocket. I have to really get creative with how I promote myself, how I promote my music.”

Stone graduated from Catawba College in 2018 with a degree in popular music and is currently working to further her musical career. She’s performed at various venues around the state and was nominated for a 2019 Carolina Music Award.

To be able to promote her newest single while also giving some shine to local businesses, Stone said, is a “win-win.”

“Not only is it a way to continue to get my name out there, but it’s also supporting my community,” Stone said. “It’s my way of showing the love back to create this opportunity. It’s even better because three out of the four businesses are small businesses owned by citizens in Salisbury.”

Brooke Corry, the owner of Lux’d Nail Bar, said she was thrilled when Stone approached her with the idea of the raffle.

“When she could have chosen anybody and she chose us, I’m very appreciative of that,” said Corry, who opened the business at 1921 W. Innes St., Suite B, almost a year ago.

The love raffle giveaway is currently scheduled for the weekend of July 9-10. The one-night stay at Across the Pond is for Friday and the rest of the romantic activities take place the next day. The theme of the raffle matches the spirit of Stone’s song, which is about finding love.

“It’s a ballad,” Stone said. “At the time that I wrote it, Daniel (King) and I were dating and now we’re married. That was the real-life inspiration. I like to describe it as a feel-good love song.”

The music video for the song will be shot at Across the Pond Bed, a few days after the raffle winners stay there. Mary Walker, co-owner of Across the Pond, said this will be the first time a music video has been shot at the bed and breakfast.

“This is a big deal for us,” Walker said. “We’re really excited.”

Much of the video, she said, will likely take place on the balcony overlooking the historic house’s front yard.

To enter the raffle, Stone encourages people to visit destinystonemusic.com, where they can also find a link to stream and download “If Love Had a Home.” The winner of the raffle will be notified via email on July 7.

