Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey to retire at end of year

Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey announced in a news release Thursday he will retire on Dec. 31 after 32 years of local government service.

The retirement will come nearly six years after he came to Salisbury in 2015.

“This is an exciting time for me and my family as I look forward to the next season of my life and career,” Bailey said in a news release. “Each year as we close out the budget year and begin another, I like to reflect on the year’s previous accomplishments. This past year has certainly been both challenging and historic as we navigated the global pandemic. The past few weeks as I have reflected, I fully realize that I have had a blessed life. I feel very fortunate to have worked with great people committed to improving our community.”

Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander said the City Council and residents “can’t thank Lane enough for his leadership in accomplishing council’s goals.”

“Lane, through his servant leadership, righted the ship with Fibrant, diversified the management team with top-notch talent, and improved community relations through providing a ‘listening bridge’ between residents and local government,” Alexander said. “We wish him and his family the very best as he enters this new chapter. City Council will begin the initial search for Lane’s successor immediately, ensuring transparency in respect to the candidates’ privacy.”

Bailey began his local government career in 1989 as a city manager intern with the city of Galax, Virginia. He went on to positions in North Carolina local governments that included budget analyst in Gaston County, assistant county manager and county manager in Polk County and city manager of King. Immediately before he accepted a position in Salisbury, Bailey was city manager in Lenoir.

He came to Salisbury in 2015 after John Sofley served as interim manager for a period and former manager Doug Paris stepped down in 2014.

Since arriving in Salisbury, Bailey has created solutions to issues through “Community Conversations” and “Chit Chat & Chew” listening sessions held in various neighborhoods where city staff provided updates on initiatives and services. In addition, Bailey created “Meet the Manager” — a monthly open-office hour held the first Monday of each month. Bailey also led the transition of the city’s municipality owned broadband utility to a public-private partnership.

Bailey has been a member of International City and County Manager Association (ICMA) since 1989 and the North Carolina City & County Management Association. He earned ICMA-Credentialed Manager Status, the highest professional designation bestowed by the association, in 2002, and received an ICMA Service Award in recognition of his 25 years of service to local government.

Bailey earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Appalachian State University in 1987 and master’s degree in public administration from the same institution in 1989.