Randal Goodman

Man facing 22 sex crimes surrenders

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:37 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

SALISBURY — A 55-year-old man facing almost two dozen sex crimes surrendered to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Randal Brown Goodman is accused of raping and committing incest with or taking indecent liberties with juveniles over seven years. A Rowan Sheriff’s Office news release said multiple victims were involved.

The Rowan County Department of Social Services referred the case to the Sheriff’s Office.

A news release said Goodman appeared with an attorney before a Rowan County magistrate on Wednesday to face the following charges:

• six counts of felony statutory rape/sex offense with a victim who is older than 6

• three counts of felony incest with a child who is 13, 14 or 15 years old

• three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child

• four counts of felony first-degree sex offense with a child

• two counts of felony first-degree rape of a child

• four counts of felony incest

Goodman received a total bond of $175,000. He has posted bond and been released from jail.

