July 1, 2021

  • 79°

Man grazed by bullet, another charged after argument about relationship

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:01 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

SALISBURY — One man was grazed by a bullet and another faces charges after an argument about a relationship.

The injured 35-year-old man was in a residence in the 900 block of North Jackson Street when Marcquis Deon Partlow, 32, allegedly fired several rounds into the building with a revolver.

Partlow came to the house to speak to his ex-girlfriend and ask if they were still together, said Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department. He asked about a car in the driveway and then pulled out a revolver and started firing into the house.

The injured man, who had a bullet graze mark on his chest, is going to be OK, Crews said.

Partlow, who hasn’t yet been arrested, faces a charge of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. More charges are possible.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Charlotte man charged with trafficking cocaine on I-85

Crime

Man grazed by bullet, another charged after argument about relationship

Elections

10 incumbents across county make 2021 re-election plans as municipal filing starts Friday

Education

Rowan-Salisbury teachers putting on unprecedented summer school to address learning loss

News

Moooving day: Rowan County sells cows at impounded livestock auction

Faith

Opening night of Faith Fourth of July brings in big crowd

Local

Countdown begins for Bell Tower Green Park’s opening to public

Kannapolis

City of Kannapolis approves $85.25 million budget for 2022 fiscal year

Education

James Davis wants to take Communities in Schools to new heights

Education

Shoutouts

Sports

Tom Dundon now sole owner of Carolina Hurricanes

News

Medical marijuana clears first hurdle in NC Senate

News

UNC trustees OK tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

News

Report shows minimal COVID transmission within N.C. schools

Nation/World

Bill Cosby freed from prison, his sex conviction overturned

Nation/World

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Crime

Man in critical condition after East Spencer shooting

Crime

East Spencer man receives 70 months in prison for selling methamphetamine to sheriff’s office informant

Education

Local colleges trending toward normalcy for the fall semester

Local

With theft on the rise, city staff ask public to stop plucking plants from Hurley Park

Elections

Three current members, one new Republican selected for Rowan’s elections board

Education

RSS school board OKs year’s final budget amendment

News

Tenants still protected as NC eviction moratorium nears end

Nation/World

Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported