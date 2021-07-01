Letters: How was valedictorian left out?

Being named valedictorian as a result of much hard work and support is cause to be named an all-county scholar. It escapes me as to how one can have such a high academic grade point average and yet be overlooked for such an honor.

Society often dictates that anyone can achieve their goals with hard work and determination. I ask, was this not the case with Kayla Young? How disappointing that she achieved the highest GPA at Carson High School and her efforts seemed futile.

I have no idea how scholars are chosen or who does the choosing, but clearly there was an oversight or a deliberate attempt to ignore Kayla’s hard work.

My prayer for Kayla is she succeeds in her continued efforts and reaches every goal she sets her mind to — in spite of.

Kudos to her mother for ensuring Kayla stays the course and preserver to her fullest potential.

— Tangy H. Roseborough

Salisbury

Editor’s note: The Salisbury Post relies on counselors at schools in the Rowan-Salisbury system to provide a list of names for all-county scholars.