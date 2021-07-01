Letter: Pierce needs more than slap on wrist
Rowan County deserves better than a drunkard and a bully.
Is there a current plan to remove Craig Pierce from the Rowan County Board of Commissioners for cause? I believe his self-importance in threatening the police officer should be grounds for removal from the board.
He shouldn’t get just a slap on the wrist for endangering lives on our streets speeding around drunk, either.
— Michael Turner
Salisbury
