Bandolero Racing: Carson Cauble in Summer Shootout Series

Staff report

Local Bandolero racer Carson Cauble is competing in the Summer Shootout Series that is under way on the quarter-mile track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Races are held on Tuesday nights at 6. Spectators are allowed.

Cauble, who started racing last year, placed second in two Thursday Thunder Rookie Bandolero races in the “Thunder Ring” at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and then made his first trip to Victory Lane in that series in June.

Bandelero car racing is a type of entry-level racing. Cars can reach in excess of 70 mph.