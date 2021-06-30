June 30, 2021

  • 72°

Three current members, one new Republican selected for Rowan’s elections board

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:05 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Beginning July 20, familiar faces and at least one new person from the Rowan Republican Party will join the county’s Board of Elections because of the state board’s approval on Tuesday.

The State Board of Elections met Tuesday to formally approve boards of elections members in each county. State law requires each county’s Republicans and Democrats to recommend three members to their county’s board of elections. The state board then approves four total members to the county board of elections, including two from each party. The governor appoints a chairperson.

Democrats George W. Benson and Catrelia Hunter along with Republican Dave Collins were reappointed to the board Tuesday. Loutricia Cain, a Republican, will be a new face on the board. All will serve two-year terms.

The board’s duties include conducting local elections, operating voting sites, maintaining voter registration lists, appointing judges and assistants at voting sites and certifying election results. State law outlines restrictions on political speech while serving on the board, and those elected or campaigning for office are not eligible.

It’s not clear when Gov. Roy Cooper will make chair appointments. But the new and reappointed members will be sworn in during a July 20 meeting of the Rowan County Board of Elections at noon. Until then, the current board will continue serving.

Rowan County Democratic Party Chairman Geoffrey Hoy credited Benson with being “an absolute stickler” for following protocol, rules and regulations and being a forward-thinker when it comes to traffic and safety during early voting and curbside voting.

“He thinks ahead about things like that,” Hoy said.

Hunter, who currently serves as the board’s secretary, first joined the board in 2018. She is a retired professor and administrator from Livingstone College, where she spent 30 years. Hoy said her reappointment is the “continuation of a real historic appointment” as she was the first Black woman to serve on the board, and he credited her with “paying careful attention to voter integrity.”

Hoy said the party has submitted current chair John Hudson for reappointment. Hudson has served on the board for more than 20 years, and his decades-long career as an attorney is an asset to the board, Hoy said. He also commended Board of Elections Republican member Mary Blanton’s experience as a lawyer, though she did not seek reappointment.

Each party chair also submits a third choice for the board in the event another member is disqualified or ineligible to serve. The Republican Party selected Nancy Vick, whose husband, Don, is the immediate past party chair, while Democrats selected Roy Goodlett.

The Post was not able to reach Cain or Rowan County Republican Party Chair Rev. Brad Jenkins for comment.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

Education

Local colleges trending toward normalcy for the fall semester

Local

With theft on the rise, city staff ask public to stop plucking plants from Hurley Park

Elections

Three current members, one new Republican selected for Rowan’s elections board

Education

RSS school board OKs year’s final budget amendment

News

Tenants still protected as NC eviction moratorium nears end

Nation/World

Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported

Nation/World

Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim

Nation/World

Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse

Crime

Salisbury Police charge 27 in three-month shoplifting campaign

Crime

Bullet found in Salisbury man’s rear end after story about fireworks accident

Crime

Salisbury man charged with 30 crimes for images, videos of children

Education

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, UNC-Charlotte launch ’49erNext’ program for transfer students

Education

RSS Board of Education names elementary, middle school directors

Education

SHS gym addition almost complete; wrestling club will move into abandoned building owned by RSS

Local

Dates set for Paint the Pavement project, dedication of historical marker for 1906 lynchings

Elections

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper allows municipal election delay bill to become law without signature, signs three others

News

Juul to pay $40M in N. Carolina teen vaping suit settlement

News

North Carolina announces first COVID vaccine lottery winners

Education

RSS schedules traditional graduation for class of 2020

Ask Us

Ask Us: Is critical race theory taught in Rowan-Salisbury Schools?

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for throwing knife into woman’s head during fight

Local

Smart Start Rowan’s Drive-In Story Time proves to be a hit

Crime

UPDATED: County Commissioner Craig Pierce arrested for DWI

Local

Salisbury firefighter injured in blaze on Old Concord Road