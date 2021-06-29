June 29, 2021

  • 79°
Matthew Dillon Allman

Salisbury man charged with 30 crimes for images, videos of children

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:43 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

SALISBURY — A 20-year-old Salisbury man faces 30 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a number of his electronic devices.

Matthew Dillon Allman of Salisbury was arrested Monday for the crimes and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $15,000 bond.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images possessed by Allman. Deputies executed a search warrant at his residence on Old Mocksville Road on June 8th and sized 19 electronic devices.

Each of the 30 charges is tied to an image or video found on the devices. One warrant describes a nearly five minute video involving multiple males between the ages of 1 and 16 years old.

