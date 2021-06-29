June 29, 2021

Letter: Let people decide fate of statues

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

With reference to the ongoing request to allow the citizens of Salisbury and Rowan County to have a voice in the relocation of our “Fame” angel monument, it now appears this decision may have already been made without consideration as to the majority opinion in our community. However, it may not be too late to seriously consider the highly recommended option to place the Confederate base of the monument in the old abandoned cemetery on North Lee Street and place the magnificent angel in a much more visible and prominent location, dedicated to the memory of all Rowan County veterans from all wars.  

Please allow our citizens to voice their opinion and cast their vote in this very important decision for our community.  

It may also very interesting to note that media reports indicate that President Macron of France issued a declaration for his country regarding similar statues. President Macron declared that not one French statue would be taken down and not a single French street name would be changed because they are all part of French history. Interestingly, the statue toppling and street-name changing in France went away. Why can’t American politicians show that same kind of strength and determination? Please let “we the people” decide these important decisions.

— Ronnie Smith

Salisbury

Comments

