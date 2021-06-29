Letter: Dismayed by Hardin’s attitude

For several months I have been reading Mr. Kenneth Hardin’s submissions in the opinion section, and I am dismayed at his attitude.

The Hundred Acre Woods doesn’t have the need of another Eeore. Instead, how about a lesson from Nalini Joseph: “One rotten apple spoils the whole cart.”

In my 75 years on this beautiful planet, it is my opinion that a person’s ethnic background or skin color doesn’t entitle them to anything except a chance to prove themselves in the human race.

— Dale Borland

Salisbury