June 29, 2021

  • 73°
Carson's Logan Rogers gets a hit during a game against Marvin Ridge in 2019 . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Legion baseball: Rogers back in the swing of things

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

By Mike London
mike.london@salisburypost.com

GRANITE QUARRY — Logan Rogers has been a two-way baseball player for a while, but the Carson graduate was 3-0 with a 0.66 ERA for the Rowan County NC3 team last summer and headed to Southeastern Community College with the idea of concentrating on his developing pitching career.

That made sense. Rogers bats right-handed, but he throws left-handed. Lefty pitchers are always in demand.

In a long junior college season that began in late January and ran into May, Rogers was limited to one inning in March.

“I had an arm injury in the spring,” Rogers said. “So I had to change my focus to hitting.”

It took a while to work his way into the lineup, primarily as Southeastern’s left fielder.

“My speed was an issue at first, but I lost 30 pounds and got faster,” Rogers said.

Hitting wasn’t much of an issue.

He always hit well for Carson and was batting .471 when his senior season was stopped by COVID after six games.

He closed his freshman season at Southeastern with an awesome spree at the plate. He had 12 hits in his last 16 at-bats to lift his final batting average to .372. He hit one homer and drove in 21 runs.

When this belated American Legion season finally began, he got off to a solid start for Rowan County.

“The pitching, in general, has not been as tough as what I was seeing at Southeastern,” Rogers said.

Rogers is also going to pitch some for Rowan. He fanned six batters in a hurry in relief in the win against Stokes County.

But like just about everyone on the team, Rogers struggled in the 8-1 loss at Davidson County on Saturday.

“I didn’t have great at-bats in that game so I really wanted to do better Sunday when we played Mocksville,” Rogers said. “I wanted to do a better job of driving in runs.”

He accomplished that with one of the best five-inning games in Legion history. He tripled to score a run in the first inning. Then, he hit an opposite-field homer leading off the third inning. Homers to right field by right-handed hitters are pretty rare at Staton Field.

“I was looking away, got an outside fastball and went with the pitch,” Rogers said.

Rogers, who played first base, got to the plate again in the fourth inning and launched a grand slam to left-center.

“That second homer was on an inside changeup,” Rogers said.

Powered by Rogers’ explosive night, Rowan won 10-0 by the 10-run rule in five innings. Obviously, as the home team, Rowan only got to swing in four innings. Rogers still had 11 total bases and six RBIs. Now he’s 7-for-13 for the season.

Carson graduate and Catawba recruit Dylan Driver co-starred with Rogers. Driver got help from a first-inning double play, worked out of one jam and threw a three-hit shutout. His best two innings were the last two.

“Dylan kept the ball down and pitched great and we made the plays behind him,” Rogers said. “The whole team played a lot better.”

Driver and Peyton Summerall had doubles. Austin Fulk had two hits.

Rowan is scheduled to host Mooresville on Thursday.

Print Article

Comments

Education

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, UNC-Charlotte launch ’49erNext’ program for transfer students

Education

RSS Board of Education names elementary, middle school directors

Education

SHS gym addition almost complete; wrestling club will move into abandoned building owned by RSS

Local

Dates set for Paint the Pavement project, dedication of historical marker for 1906 lynchings

Elections

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper allows municipal election delay bill to become law without signature, signs three others

News

Juul to pay $40M in N. Carolina teen vaping suit settlement

News

North Carolina announces first COVID vaccine lottery winners

Education

RSS schedules traditional graduation for class of 2020

Ask Us

Ask Us: Is critical race theory taught in Rowan-Salisbury Schools?

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for throwing knife into woman’s head during fight

Local

Smart Start Rowan’s Drive-In Story Time proves to be a hit

Crime

UPDATED: County Commissioner Craig Pierce arrested for DWI

Local

Salisbury firefighter injured in blaze on Old Concord Road

Education

RSS dives into planning, accountability in hours-long session

News

After recovering from COVID, Harry Drury celebrates 100th birthday

News

All-American Saturday Night Out draws crowd, good times to downtown Spencer

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native Jerry Blackwell discusses prosecuting Derek Chauvin for death of George Floyd

High School

High school track and field: North’s Goodes, South’s Miller win state high jump titles

College

COVID dooms Wolfpack; players confused, angered after being removed from College World Series

Local

LGBTQ advocates say more work is needed after city’s passage of nondiscrimination ordinance

Local

Local golf: Rowan Masters field trimmed to 4 as Lyerly will try to repeat as champion

Business

Business Roundup: Rotary Club selects Goins as new president

News

Former Spencer Mayor Buddy Gettys always had a project

Business

Company with a calling: Blue-J Cleaning Solutions provides opportunities to people with development differences