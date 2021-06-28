June 28, 2021

  • 70°

Local golf: Lyerly wins another Rowan Masters

By Post Sports

Published 12:57 am Monday, June 28, 2021

Runner-up Richard Cobb, left, and champ Nick Lyerly.

Submitted photo.

 

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Nick Lyerly won his third straight Rowan Masters at Warrior on Sunday.

Lyerly cruised 7 and 5 in the afternoon final against Richard Cobb.

Sunday morning’s semifinals were tighter.

Lyerly had a string of birdies on the front nine to open a lead and closed out Hank Robins on No. 16 for a 3 and 2 victory.

Cobb was a 1-up winner against William Little, with both golfers making birdies on the 18th.

For more on Lyerly’s latest victory, see Tuesday’s print edition.

 

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for throwing knife into woman’s head during fight

Local

Smart Start Rowan’s Drive-In Story Time proves to be a hit

BREAKING NEWS

County Commissioner Craig Pierce arrested for driving while intoxicated

Local

Salisbury firefighter injured in blaze on Old Concord Road

Education

RSS dives into planning, accountability in hours-long session

News

After recovering from COVID, Harry Drury celebrates 100th birthday

News

All-American Saturday Night Out draws crowd, good times to downtown Spencer

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native Jerry Blackwell discusses prosecuting Derek Chauvin for death of George Floyd

High School

High school track and field: North’s Goodes, South’s Miller win state high jump titles

College

COVID dooms Wolfpack; players confused, angered after being removed from College World Series

Local

LGBTQ advocates say more work is needed after city’s passage of nondiscrimination ordinance

Local

Local golf: Rowan Masters field trimmed to 4 as Lyerly will try to repeat as champion

Business

Business Roundup: Rotary Club selects Goins as new president

News

Former Spencer Mayor Buddy Gettys always had a project

Business

Company with a calling: Blue-J Cleaning Solutions provides opportunities to people with development differences

Faith

Miss Rowan County Veteran queen to be crowned Saturday

Education

Spencer art camp will spruce up new town hall

Business

‘Opportunity you don’t want to miss’: Hundreds turn out for job fair at West End Plaza

Lifestyle

Churches organize Fourth of July concert in Faith

High School

High school wrestling: Cox, Bost win state titles

News

UNC protesters cite ongoing frustrations amid tenure dispute

Crime

Chauvin gets 22.5 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

News

Cooper vetoes bill banning Down syndrome abortions

Nation/World

159 still missing from Florida condo collapse 