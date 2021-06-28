Local golf: Lyerly wins another Rowan Masters

Runner-up Richard Cobb, left, and champ Nick Lyerly.

Submitted photo.

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Nick Lyerly won his third straight Rowan Masters at Warrior on Sunday.

Lyerly cruised 7 and 5 in the afternoon final against Richard Cobb.

Sunday morning’s semifinals were tighter.

Lyerly had a string of birdies on the front nine to open a lead and closed out Hank Robins on No. 16 for a 3 and 2 victory.

Cobb was a 1-up winner against William Little, with both golfers making birdies on the 18th.

For more on Lyerly’s latest victory, see Tuesday’s print edition.