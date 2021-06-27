June 27, 2021

  • 72°

Nalini Jones: One rotten apple spoils the apple cart

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 27, 2021

Those who have led and managed teams or companies understand the effect that one negative person can have on an entire team of hardworking, enthusiastic worker bees. Teachers know all too well what happens when one child in a classroom presents daily with a serious behavioral or psychological issue. Parents groan when they think about the teenage years: the whining and complaining, the negative counter argument for every bright idea that the parent comes up with.

Negativity spreads like wildfire. It takes just one eye roll or a particular tone in which a word or phrase is uttered to damage or deflate another person’s enthusiasm, confidence, or creativity. The news industry and reality TV has found a way to capture our attention: they continue to crank out negative programming, knowing that viewers are addicted to watching other people sink into filthy muck as they live out their depraved lives.      

Positive work and strengthening a business or institution on the other hand takes time and consistent effort. Keynote speakers who lecture on teambuilding and leadership are paid well to help top and middle managers navigate their way around that one sad and negative person on their team. Many companies invest sizable amounts of money and time into recruiting and hiring people who have “the right attitude”.

As a person who has worked in various leadership positions for over two decades, I have had the opportunity to network with many other managers over the years, often commiserating with colleagues about employee personality and work issues. Here are a few tips that I have gleaned along the way that may help some of you who are in positions of management.   

Managers are always tackling the problem of how to deal with the person who embodies a negative attitude, who also has experience or skills that are needed for the business. Companies are in the business of making a profit; they’re not necessarily in the business of fixing attitudes. However, even after we’ve poured money into teambuilding exercises and Employee Assistance Programs (EAP’s), we still find that one of the most difficult questions for leaders is this: how do I turn my employee into a human being that possesses positive energy? A good manager must consider his options. If he has an employee that possesses a negative attitude and this person does not contribute much to the company in terms of productivity, the answer regarding retention is somewhat straightforward. The complication arises when a manager has a high performing individual on his team who is also an emotional drain on his team. How can the manager maximize the benefits that this person brings to the company without hurting the rest of the team? One way to solve this problem is to isolate the individual and assist them to a project by themselves. Demand a high set of expectations with finite reporting periods and timelines. Negative employees with introverted personalities are often happiest working by themselves. The other option is to team the employee up with another high energy, high productivity employee – an employee who will complement and exceed the problem employee’s skill set and level. This competition will hopefully create motivation and focus on a higher level of production. Sometimes negative attitude employees need an ego check, and this is the perfect way to create a reality base for that person.

The other solution (which many managers shy away from) is to directly confront the negative employee, asking them about the source of their negativity. Give the employee a reasonable yet fixed timeline to solve their issues. The issue may be one that is directly related to the workplace that the manager has some control over. If the employee cannot fix their own problems, it’s time to remove that person from the team. No matter how high their individual productivity, it is likely that the collective team will produce a higher output for the company without the personality hiccups. Because each employee, manager and company are different, there is no one blueprint for every human resource issue. You are welcome to contact me for a few suggestions on books and articles on this subject.

Nalini Jones lives in Salisbury. Email her at nalinijones1@hotmail.com.

Print Article

Comments

Education

RSS dives into planning, accountability in hours-long session

News

After recovering from COVID, Harry Drury celebrates 100th birthday

News

All-American Saturday Night Out draws crowd, good times to downtown Spencer

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native Jerry Blackwell details his experience prosecuting Derek Chauvin for death of George Floyd

~ NO PAYWALL

Oyster trail designed to protect threatened industry, highlight seafood markets, restaurants and educational sites

High School

High school track and field: North’s Goodes, South’s Miller win state high jump titles

College

COVID dooms Wolfpack; players confused, angered after being removed from College World Series

Local

LGBTQ advocates say more work is needed after city’s passage of nondiscrimination ordinance

Local

Local golf: Rowan Masters field trimmed to 4 as Lyerly will try to repeat as champion

Business

Business Roundup: Rotary Club selects Goins as new president

News

Former Spencer Mayor Buddy Gettys always had a project

Business

Company with a calling: Blue-J Cleaning Solutions provides opportunities to people with development differences

Faith

Miss Rowan County Veteran queen to be crowned Saturday

Education

Spencer art camp will spruce up new town hall

Business

‘Opportunity you don’t want to miss’: Hundreds turn out for job fair at West End Plaza

Lifestyle

Churches organize Fourth of July concert in Faith

High School

High school wrestling: Cox, Bost win state titles

News

UNC protesters cite ongoing frustrations amid tenure dispute

Crime

Chauvin gets 22.5 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

News

Cooper vetoes bill banning Down syndrome abortions

Nation/World

159 still missing from Florida condo collapse 

College

Wolfpack coach on vaccine: ‘Players can make own decisions’

College

Vanderbilt wins at College World Series as virus cuts NC State roster in half

Crime

Local leaders, families of homicide victims call for help with initiative to end gun violence