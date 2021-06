Linn 50th Wedding Anniversary

Nancy and Jimmy Linn will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today. They were married June 27, 1971 at First Baptist Church in Spencer by Dr. Clyde Chapman.

Nancy retired from Rowan-Salisbury School System. Jimmy retired from Graham’s Piping Inc.

A meal at Ivan’s (their favorite restaurant) was enjoyed by Charlie & Lori Graeber, Elizabeth Ann Graeber, Luke Graber, Amy Shue and Harold and Jan Snider.