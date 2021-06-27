June 27, 2021

Kepley 50th Anniversary

Jimmy and Tonda Litaker Kepley of Salisbury will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 27, 2021. The couple was united in marriage on June 27, 1971 at Center United Methodist Church in Concord by Rev. Lee Pollock.

Jimmy worked for 35 years at KoSa (formerly Fiber Industries) in Salisbury, retiring from its human resources department in 2001. Tonda retired from Central Carolina Bank (now Truist Financial) in 2000. The couple have three children, Kimberly Naniot of Rock Hill, S.C., and Tim Kepley and Brandon Kepley both of Salisbury. They have one grandchild, Tyler Kepley, of Salisbury.

A family gathering will be held at their home this afternoon with close family to celebrate the milestone.

