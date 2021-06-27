June 27, 2021

High school track and field: North’s Goodes, South’s Miller win state high jump titles

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 27, 2021

Staff report 

GREENSBORO — South Rowan rising sophomore Macy Miller showed again just how bright her future is, while North Rowan graduate Kendrell Goodes went out on top.

Miller, who cleared 5 feet, 4 inches, and Goodes, who went over the bar at 6-6, won high jump state championships as track and field state championships were contested on Friday and Saturday at North Carolina A&T University.

Goodes won the 1A boys title on Friday, while Miller won a 2A girls crown on Saturday.

Both have performed even better. Goodes cleared a PR 6-8 recently, while Miller has jumped a school-record 5-7.

North’s boys had only two athletes in the championship meet, but Tsion Delaney, another recent graduate, placed in both hurdling events, including a second in the 110 hurdles.

North tied for 10th in the team scoring with 22 points. Mountain Island Charter won the team title.

•••

North Rowan’s girls team has special freshmen.

Aniya Brown stood out Friday with second-place finishes in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

North freshman Brittany Ellis placed in the shot and discus. Also scoring for North was freshman Tai’lah Ward. She took seventh in the 100 hurdles.

North tied for 11th in the team scoring with 26 points. Swain County won the meet.

Gray Stone’s only points came from Emberleigh Pauley-Brown’s seventh place in the 3200 meters.

•••

In the 4A State Championships held on Friday afternoon, Davie’s boys finished eighth with 26 points.

The points came from thrower Spencer Williams and jumper Ivan Poag.

Williams won the shot put and placed second in the discus. Poag placed in the high jump and triple jump.

•••

In addition to Miller’s win, South’s Carlie Moore placed eighth in the high jump and Taylor Chapman took eighth in the 110 hurdles.

Scoring for Salisbury’s girls in the 2A meet were Sutton Webb, eighth in the 800, and Arnasjelle Corpening, eighth in the triple jump.

•••

South’s boys got points from their distance crew, with a sixth in the 4×800.

Graduate Noah Julian closed his outstanding career with a sixth in the 1600.

Eli Julian, Noah’s younger brother and a rising sophomore, placed fifth in the 3200.

South high jumper Marcus Holloman tied for sixth.

•••

Christian Morgan led the Salisbury boys, placing in both hurdles as well as the 200.

Morgan was second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.

  Thrower Theo Oglesby provided points with seventh places in the shot and discus.

Marcus Cook had a third in the triple jump.

•••

 

3A 

Carson got points in Saturday’s 3A meet from Iyonna Parker, sixth in the shot put, and Aaliyah White, who was seventh in the 400.

A.L. Brown’s Hannah Foxx placed in the 100 and 200.

Dominic Dale scored for East Rowan’s boys with a seventh in the discus.

 

 

