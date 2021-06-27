June 27, 2021

  • 72°

Darrell Blackwelder: Keeping plants blooming

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 27, 2021

A breakfast buddy of mine asked me how she could keep her flowers blooming throughout the summer. They look very good now, but often faded away during the later summer months. Maintaining beautiful blooms requires constant care, however, the rewards are well worth the extra effort. Below are a few simple tips that will keep flowering annuals and perennials beautiful throughout the summer.

Water: Keep bedding plants and containerized plantings properly irrigated. Check on a regular basis as container plantings often require irrigation twice a day in extremely hot weather. Consider implementing drip irrigation systems for container gardens. Hanging baskets will overflow during irrigation often to the edge of the basket missing the root system. Pour a glass of ice cubes on these baskets on a regular basis. The cubes slowly melt and provide needed water to the plant’s root system.

Fertilization: Flowering annuals need constant fertilization to obtain healthy and maximum blooms. Time-released fertilizers are often added when planting to constantly supply needed nutrients. Phosphorus is essential for blooming annuals and perennials and water-soluble fertilizers specifically designed for blooms are available. However, you can also fertilize your bloomers every 10-14 days with water soluble fertilizers for continuous blooms.

Dead bead blooms: Deadheading spent blooms makes the planting more attractive and also reserves food supply for future growth and blooms. As the flowers die back, the seed formation process consumes vital nutrients. Deadheading spent flowers allows more energy to the roots and formation for new flowers.

Trim excess growth: Keep a pair of pruners handy and trim excessive growth. Plants often grow quickly shading blooming annuals and perennials plants. Judiciously prune on a regular basis to allow blooming plants sunlight for bloom production.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu .

Print Article

Comments

Education

RSS dives into planning, accountability in hours-long session

News

After recovering from COVID, Harry Drury celebrates 100th birthday

News

All-American Saturday Night Out draws crowd, good times to downtown Spencer

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native Jerry Blackwell details his experience prosecuting Derek Chauvin for death of George Floyd

~ NO PAYWALL

Oyster trail designed to protect threatened industry, highlight seafood markets, restaurants and educational sites

High School

High school track and field: North’s Goodes, South’s Miller win state high jump titles

College

COVID dooms Wolfpack; players confused, angered after being removed from College World Series

Local

LGBTQ advocates say more work is needed after city’s passage of nondiscrimination ordinance

Local

Local golf: Rowan Masters field trimmed to 4 as Lyerly will try to repeat as champion

Business

Business Roundup: Rotary Club selects Goins as new president

News

Former Spencer Mayor Buddy Gettys always had a project

Business

Company with a calling: Blue-J Cleaning Solutions provides opportunities to people with development differences

Faith

Miss Rowan County Veteran queen to be crowned Saturday

Education

Spencer art camp will spruce up new town hall

Business

‘Opportunity you don’t want to miss’: Hundreds turn out for job fair at West End Plaza

Lifestyle

Churches organize Fourth of July concert in Faith

High School

High school wrestling: Cox, Bost win state titles

News

UNC protesters cite ongoing frustrations amid tenure dispute

Crime

Chauvin gets 22.5 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

News

Cooper vetoes bill banning Down syndrome abortions

Nation/World

159 still missing from Florida condo collapse 

College

Wolfpack coach on vaccine: ‘Players can make own decisions’

College

Vanderbilt wins at College World Series as virus cuts NC State roster in half

Crime

Local leaders, families of homicide victims call for help with initiative to end gun violence