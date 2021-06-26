June 27, 2021

High school girls tennis: Hornets doubles team is 2A runner-up

By Post Sports

Published 11:00 pm Saturday, June 26, 2021

 

Meredith Burton and Lillie Rusher.

Staff report

CARY — Salisbury seniors Lillie Rusher and Meredith Burton wanted to go out with a bang — and they accomplished that.

They won three matches in the 2A State Championships  at Cary Tennis Park for coach Milton Griffith.

Their final match for the Hornets was played for a 2A doubles state title. They lost in Saturday afternoon’s championship match 6-2, 6-1 to Hendersonville’s sister act of McCollough Perry/Eliza Perry.

The Perrys had eliminated the Salisbury doubles team of Millie Wymbs/Abby Campion in the quarterfinals.

Rusher and Burton had a tough fight with Hendersonville’s second doubles team in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Hendersonville was declared the team state champion based on a points system. The Hornets provided the closest competition.

Salisbury’s Abbey Lawson won a first-round match.

Oak Grove’s Jessica Fuchs was state runner-up in singles.

In the 1A Championships, Gray Stone’s Emma Grace Bost was singles runner-up.

First round

Abbey Lawson (Salisbury) def. Anna Smith (Whiteville) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Quarterfinals

Alexa Allison (Newton-Conover) def. Abbey Lawson (Salisbury) 6-0, 6-0

First round

Millie Wymbs & Abby Campion (Salisbury) def. Riley Landen & Gabby Long (Roanoke Rapids) 6-1, 6-0

Quarterfinals

McCollough Perry & Eliza Perry (Hendersonville) def. Millie Wymbs & Abby Campion (Salisbury) 6-1, 6-0

First round

Lillie Rusher & Meredith Burton (Salisbury) def. Atty Bestwick & Taylor Bond (Durham School of the Arts) 6-0, 6-3

Quarterfinals

Lillie Rusher & Meredith Burton (Salisbury) def. Lindsay Bull & Ava Heffner (Hendersonville) 6-4, 6-7 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5)

Semifinals

Lillie Rusher & Meredith Burton (Salisbury) def. Brogan Heavner & Etta Godfrey (West Lincoln) 6-2, 6-2

Championship

McCollough Perry & Eliza Perry (Hendersonville) def. Lillie Rusher & Meredith Burton (Salisbury) 6-2, 6-1

