More than 40 employers slated to attend West End Plaza job fair

By Ben Stansell

SALISBURY — There are 45 local employers signed up to attend a large community job fair at West End Plaza on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Organized by the Rowan County Economic Development Commission, Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Development Authority and Miller Davis Agency, the job fair is designed to give employers a way to connect with job seekers. Rod Crider, president of the Rowan EDC, says local companies are having trouble filling a multitude of vacancies, from entry-level jobs to management positions.

Companies attending the fair will offer a number of incentives, including child care assistance, tuition and signing bonuses. Employers also will be prepared to offer jobs on-site. In addition to the incentives offered by companies, the Tourism Development Authority will raffle off four $250 Amazon gift cards to event attendees who complete an on-site scavenger hunt.

Salisbury Transit will offer free transportation to West End Plaza.

Companies scheduled to attend the job fair are

• Ahold-Delhaize USA
• Aerotek
• Aspire Youth and Family
• Boone-Carroll Funeral Home and Cremation Service
• BPR Properties
• Broadlinx Telecom
• Carvana
• Chewy
• City of Salisbury
• Clayton Homes Rockwell
• Continental Structural Plastics
• Conveying Solutions
• Daimler
• Eastern Wholesale Fence
• Five Below
• Food Lion
• Gildan
• Hire Dynamics
• Hitachi Metals
• Innospec
• Johnson Concrete
• M&M Consultants
• New York Air Brake
• Onin Staffing
• Oxifresh
• Packaging Corporation of America
• Public Works Administration
• R&L Carriers
• RHA Health Services
• Rowan-Cabarras Community College
• Rowan County Sheriff’s Office
• Rowan-Salisbury Schools
• Salcoa Contracting
• Salisbury Police Department
• Salisbury-Rowan Community Action Agency
• SEFA Group
• Snow Joe
• SupplyOne
• Team Auto
• TeamCraft Roofing
• Tenderhearted Home Care
• The Resource
• Trinity Oaks Health & Rehab
• United States Army
• Wayne Brothers Companies

More information about the job fair can be found online at rowanedc.com/job-fair/.

