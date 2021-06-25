June 26, 2021

Local golf: Friday’s Rowan Masters results and Saturday’s pairings

By Post Sports

Hank Robins was one of the golfers advancing in the Rowan Masters. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

 

Staff report

CHINA  GROVE — Defending champion Nick Lyerly and qualifying medalist Ronald Otile were among the 16 golfers advancing to the second round of the Rowan Masters.

The first  round of the match-play tournament was conducted at Warrior on Friday.

Play continues with the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals on Saturday, with semifinal and championship matches set for Sunday.

 

Rowan Masters

  First round pairings

(1) Lyerly vs. (32) Okwong

(16) Shoaf vs. (17) Braude

(8) Burkhart vs. (25) Mills

(9) Morgan vs. (24) Benfield

(4) Fagg vs. (29) Fowler

(13) Girard vs. (20) Baselaine

(5) Robins vs. (28) Jakisa

(12) Hurd vs. (21) Baguma

————————————-

(2) Otile vs. (31) Shackleford

(15) Kramer vs. (18) Hill

(7) Jones vs. (26) Mattila

(10) Cobb vs. (23) Lipe

(3) Edwards vs. (30) Lentz

(14) Perrino vs. (19) Debri

(6) Little vs. (27) Merrell

(11) Tucker vs. (22) Johns   

  First round results

(1) Lyerly d. (32) Owkong, 5 and 4

(16) Shoaf d. (17) Braude, 4 and 2

(25) Mills d. (8) Burkhart, 3 and 2

(24) Benfield d. (9) Morgan, 2-up

(4) Fagg d. (29) Fowler, 1-up

(20) Baselaine d. (13) Girard, 5 and 4

(5) Robins d. (28) Jakisa, 3 and 2

(12) Hurd d. (21) Baguma, 21 holes

————————————————-

(2) Otile d. (31) Shackleford, 7 and 6

(15) Kramer d. (18) Hill, 6 and 5

(7) Jones d. (26) Mattila, 3 and 2

(10) Cobb d. (23) Lipe, 19 holes

(30) Lentz d. (3) Edwards, default

(14) Perrino d. (19) Debri, 1-up

(6) Little d. (27) Merrell, 3 and 2

(11) Tucker d. (22) Johns, 3 and 2

Second round, Saturday, June 26

(1) Lyerly vs. (16) Shoaf, 8 a.m.

(25) Mills vs. (24) Benfield, 8 a.m.

(4) Fagg vs. (20) Baselaine, 8:08 a.m.

(5) Robins vs. (12) Hurd, 8:08 a.m.

————————————-

(2) Otile vs. (15) Kramer, 8:16 a.m.

(7) Jones vs. (10) Cobb, 8:16 a.m.

(30) Lentz. vs. (14) Perrino, 8:24 a.m.

(6) Little vs. (11) Tucker, 8:24 a.m.

Second round and quarterfinals, Saturday, June 26

1:04 and 1:12

Semifinals and championship, Sunday, June 27

8 a.m. and 12:32 p.m.

