High school girls tennis: Salisbury’s Burton/Rusher team advances to semifinals

Staff report

CARY — Salisbury’s doubles team of Lillie Rusher/Meredith Burton won twice on Friday and advanced to the semifinals of the 2A Individual State Championship.

They won 6-0, 6-3 in the first round and took a marathon three-set match in the quarterfinals.

The semifinal matches start at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The Rusher/Burton team will take on the West Lincoln duo of Brogan Heavner/Etta Godfrey.

If they Hornets win that one, they’ll play in the afternoon for the state championship.

Salisbury’s Millie Wymbs/Abby Campion doubles team won in the first round, but lost in the quarterfinals.

In the singles bracket, Salisbury’s Abbey Lawson won in the first round, but lost in the quarterfinals.

In the 1A tournament, Gray Stone’s Emma Grace Bost won twice and will play for the state title on Saturday.

NCHSAA 2A Women’s Tennis Individual State Championship

Doubles Draw

First Round

Olivia Prevost & Olivia Franco (East Lincoln) def. McKinsey Harper & Kristen Cole (Greene Central) 7-5, 5-7, 6-1

Chloe Bethea & Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove) def. Danni Lester & Lauren Tuttle (McMichael) 6-2, 6-1

McCollough Perry& Eliza Perry (Hendersonville) def. Grace Meyer & Mia Raynor (Croatan) 6-0, 6-0

Millie Wymbs & Abby Campion (Salisbury) def. Riley Landen & Gabby Long (Roanoke Rapids) 6-1, 6-0

Lillie Rusher & Meredith Burton (Salisbury) def. Atty Bestwick & Taylor Bond (Durham School of the Arts) 6-0, 6-3

Lindsay Bull & Ava Heffner (Hendersonville) def. Ellie Hornthal & Zoe Pureza (Northeastern) 6-4, 6-1

Kara Comer & Taylor Comer (Wheatmore) def. Megan Smith & Elei Ayers (Forbush) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Brogan Heavner & Etta Godfrey (West Lincoln) def. Kaylee Tucker & Venancia Miller (Greene Central) 6-0, 6-3

Quarterfinals

Chloe Bethea & Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove) def. Olivia Prevost & Olivia Franco (East Lincoln) 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 6-3

McCollough Perry& Eliza Perry (Hendersonville) def. Millie Wymbs & Abby Campion (Salisbury) 6-1, 6-0

Lillie Rusher & Meredith Burton (Salisbury) def. Lindsay Bull & Ava Heffner (Hendersonville) 6-4, 6-7 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5)

Brogan Heavner & Etta Godfrey (West Lincoln) def. Kara Comer & Taylor Comer (Wheatmore) 6-0, 6-4

Saturday, June 26, 2021 – @ Cary Tennis Park – 9 a.m.

2A Doubles Semifinals

Chloe Bethea & Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove) vs. McCollough Perry& Eliza Perry (Hendersonville)

Lillie Rusher & Meredith Burton (Salisbury) vs. Brogan Heavner & Etta Godfrey (West Lincoln)

NCHSAA 2A Women’s Tennis Individual State Championship

Singles Draw

First Round

Mary Emma Holscher (Washington) def. Sidney Ross (Lake Norman Charter) 6-1, 7-5

Lucy Bovard (Mount Pleasant) def. Hanna Carter (Wheatmore) 6-1, 6-1

Alexis Wolgemuth (Fred T. Foard) def. Hinson Britt (Greene Central) 6-1, 6-1

Elizabeth Wallace (Ashe County) def. Emily Roach (Randleman) 6-0, 6-1

Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) def. Maggie Thornton (Jordan-Matthews) 6-0, 6-1

Olivia Pursley (Hendersonville) def. Katie Sink (Croatan) 6-1, 6-0

Abbey Lawson (Salisbury) def. Anna Smith (Whiteville) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Alexa Allison (Newton-Conover) def. Marley Renner (Currituck County) 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Mary Emma Holscher (Washington) def. Lucy Bovard (Mount Pleasant) 1-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1

Alexis Wolgemuth (Fred T. Foard) def. Elizabeth Wallace (Ashe County) 6-1, 6-1

Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) def. Olivia Pursley (Hendersonville) 6-2, 6-0

Alexa Allison (Newton-Conover) def. Abbey Lawson (Salisbury) 6-0, 6-0

Saturday, June 26, 2021 – @ Cary Tennis Park – 9 a.m.

2A Singles Semifinals

Mary Emma Holscher (Washington) vs. Alexis Wolgemuth (Fred T. Foard)

Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) vs. Alexa Allison (Newton-Conover)