High school boys track and field: North’s Goodes is state champ
Kendrell Goodes
Photo by Dan Loughlin
Staff report
GREENSBORO — Recent North Rowan graduate Kendrell Goodes won the high jump in the 1A State Championship Meet held on Friday at North Carolina A&T University.
Goodes, the top seed, cleared 6 feet, 6 inches to win the title.
He had a PR 6-8 in regional competition.
Goodes also competed for the Cavaliers in basketball and football.
North’s Tsion Delaney, another recent graduate, placed in both hurdling events, including a second place in the 110 hurdles.
Goodes and Delaney were the only Cavaliers in the meet, but they did enough for a tie for 10th in the team scoring with 22 points.
Mountain Island Charter won the team title.
In the 4A State Championships held on Friday afternoon, Davie finished eighth with 26 points.
The points came from thrower Spencer Williams and jumper Ivan Poag.
Williams won the shot put and placed second in the discus.
Poag placed in the high jump and triple jump.
1A Championships
Boys high jump — Kendrell Goodes, North, 1st, 6 feet, 6 inches
Boys 110 hurdles — Tsion Delaney, North, 2nd, 16.45 seconds
Boys 300 hurdles — Tsion Delaney, North, 5th, 42.60 seconds
4A Championships
Boys shot put — Spencer Williams, Davie, 1st 60 feet, 2 inches
Boys discus — Spencer Williams, Davie, 2nd, 169 feet, 8 inches
Boys discus — Palmer Williams, Davie, 14th, 112 feet, 10 inches
Boys high jump — Ivan Poag, Davie, 6th, 6 feet
Boys high jump — Bryson Robinson, Davie, 13th, 5 feet, 10 inches
Boys triple jump — Ivan Poag, Davie, 5th, 43 feet, 6.5 inches
Boys long jump — Ivan Poag, Davie, 9th, 20 feet, 8.5 inches
