June 26, 2021

  • 68°

Defending champion Lightning blank Islanders 1-0 in Game 7

By Post Sports

Published 11:21 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy had 18 saves and Yanni Gourde scored a short-handed goal to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 of their NHL playoff semifinal series on Friday night.

The defending champions advanced to a Stanley Cup Final matchup against the surprising Montreal Canadiens, who upset the Vegas Golden Knights in the other semifinal. Game 1 is Monday night in Tampa.

Gourde beat Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov off a pass from Anthony Cirelli at 1:49 of the second period. Vasilevskiy turned away seven shots in the final period to post his fifth career playoff shutout — fourth this postseason. It marked the first time in NHL history a Game 7 ended 1-0 with a short-handed goal.

Vasilevskiy, vying for his second Vezina Trophy in three years, also beat the Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 and shut out Florida and Carolina to clinch series wins over Panthers and Hurricanes in the first two rounds.

The Lightning improved to 14-0 in games following a playoff loss since beginning last year’s championship run. They also bounced back from losses to beat the Islanders in Games 2 and 5 and haven’t suffered consecutive playoff losses since being swept by Columbus in the first round in 2019.

The Islanders, who were aiming for their first Stanley Cup Final berth in 37 years, forced a winner-take-all showdown by rallying to win Game 6 on Anthony Beauvillier’s overtime goal.

But with the Lightning playing relentless defense, while also outshooting New York 31-18, opportunities were limited Friday night.

Tampa Bay reached the Cup Final for the fourth time in franchise history despite not getting big nights offensively from playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, whose streak of consecutive games with at least one goal ended at nine — one shy of the NHL playoff record.

Kucherov played despite missing most of Game 6 with an injury. Point failed to score a goal for just the second time in the past 13 games.

I CAN GO

Kucherov left Game 6 after a taking a hit to the lower back from Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield. His status for Friday night was uncertain until just before faceoff. Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak also returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games.

GAME 7s

The Islanders fell to 4-6 all-time in Game 7s, 4-5 on the road. It was first Game 7 the team has played in the semifinal round since facing Philadelphia in 1975. The Islanders were trying to earn their first Stanley Cup Final berth since 1984.

ON POINT

Point was trying to match Reggie Leach’s playoff record with goals in 10 consecutive games in the same postseason. Leach had a 10-game streak for the Philadelphia Flyers in 1976. With 14 goals in 18 games, Point has a chance to become the first player to lead the league in playoff goals in consecutive seasons since Jari Kurri in 1987 and 1988.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Chauvin gets 22.5 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

News

Cooper vetoes bill banning Down syndrome abortions

Nation/World

159 still missing from Florida condo collapse 

College

Wolfpack coach on vaccine: ‘Players can make own decisions’

College

Vanderbilt wins at College World Series as virus cuts NC State roster in half

Crime

Local leaders, families of homicide victims call for help with initiative to end gun violence

Local

Police, NAACP cease fire initiative becomes year-round program

Nation/World

Pared-down infrastructure bill’s price tag: $1.2 trillion

Business

More than 40 employers slated to attend West End Plaza job fair

Local

Rowan County could receive nearly $20 million from state’s proposed budget

News

Annual state farm bill nears final approval by lawmakers

News

After Senate rejection, Cooper picks new environment leader

East Spencer

East Spencer adopts $5.46 million budget with no tax hike; federal funding will help improve water system

Education

RSS ranks fourth in state for career, technical credential attainment, beating Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Nation/World

Death toll likely to rise after collapse of Florida condo

Davie

Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 250 acres of land in Davie County

Coronavirus

Biden makes stop in Raleigh for vaccination event

Business

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College unveils tenants, training partners at Advanced Technology Center

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with drug, assault crimes

Local

City of Salisbury to resume normal operations, return to in-person council meetings

Local

Dreams of flight become reality at ASCEND summer camp

Local

Base salary for SPD officers increases to nearly $42,000 next week

News

‘He loved people:’ Larry Ford leaves behind legacy of legal achievement, community service

Local

Statewide pickleball tournament at Catawba College in September expected to draw hundreds of visitors