June 24, 2021

  • 72°

City of Salisbury to resume normal operations, return to in-person council meetings

By Staff Report

Published 9:43 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

The City of Salisbury on Tuesday will resume normal operations by re-opening public buildings such as City Hall, the city office building, the Salisbury Police Department front lobby, the Customer Service Center and all Parks and Recreation facilities, pending staffing availability.

Starting July 20, the Salisbury City Council will resume meetings in Council Chambers, 217 S. Main St., on the first and third Tuesday of each month. Typically City Council does not meet on the first Tuesday in July.

It is anticipated the council will employ a hybrid meeting via meeting software Zoom and in person. Residents can attend the meetings in person or continue to attend via Zoom. The meetings will be live streamed on social media and at salisburync.gov/webcast.

Residents should check the city website at salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-5270 for specific building hours.

